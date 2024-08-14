Magellan Aerospace to supply complex castings to Pratt & Whitney as companies extend partnership

Magellan Aerospace Corporation has signed long-term agreements with Pratt & Whitney for the supply of complex castings.

These castings are used on a number of legacy and new engine programs, with Magellan to carry out the manufacture of these parts at its Haley, Ontario and Glendale, Arizona facilities.

Magellan uses 3D sand printing in the production of castings, and also considers itself to be a leader in automated pouring and finishing, robotics, and digital radiography. The highly complex components it manufactures are leveraged in the development of engine housings, gearboxes, front frames and fan cases in. the commercial and defence aerospace markets.

The renewal of these agreements with Pratt & Whitney, the company says, is a 'testament to the long-standing business relationship' the two companies have had since the 1960s.

“These agreements mark a major milestone for our companies, leveraging our expertise and innovations to achieve shared success,” said Mr. Haydn Martin, Magellan’s Vice President, Business Development, Marketing and Contracts.

Magellan announced a similar contract with Collins Aerospace last year.