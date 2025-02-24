nTop's acquisition of cloudfluid delivers 'most advanced and complete platform for computational design'

When nTop launched its nTop 5 update last year, the company said it represented a lead forward in computational design technology.

It represented something else too.

The summer of 2024 was the start of a partnership between nTop and a software start-up out of Germany that the company's hierarchy were pretty excited about. Aligning with cloudfluid and its computation fluid dynamics capabilities, nTop users were going to be able to import *.implicit models from nTop, set up the simulation without meshing, and compute results quickly with a cloud-based GPU solver.

Of the partnership, nTop CEO Brad Rothenberg [BR] told TCT that since customers want to use the best-in-class tools, the best-in-class tools need to speak the same language. It went a long way to rationalising the integration of nTop and cloudfluid in June 2024. And perhaps does enough to explain why nTop has now moved to acquire the company. But just in case, we asked Rothenberg for more.

TCT: In line with the launch of nTop 5, nTop announced an integration with cloudfluid last year. That you're acquiring the company now suggests the first few months of that partnership has gone well.

BR: nTop’s partnership with cloudfluid, announced last year, has been a big success. The collaboration started with a prototype integration of cloudfluid’s GPU-native CFD solver into the nTop platform, making it easier for users to analyse fluid flow around complex geometries. Customers in energy, aerospace, and industrial equipment have been especially excited about the value this brings.

TCT: Users already had the benefits of the two platforms integrating, so what motivated nTop to acquire the company rather than remaining partners?

BR: Our initial partnership showed that cloudfluid’s mesh-free CFD simulation technology significantly enhanced nTop’s computational design workflows. Bringing the technology in-house ensures a deeper integration and a smoother user experience. Full ownership helps us align our product roadmap and R&D, speeding up new capabilities that help our customers design better products faster.

TCT: How will the cloudfluid business be integrated into nTop’s operations? Have decisions been made on whether the cloudfluid brand, facilities, etc, will remain?

BR: nTop plans to fully integrate cloudfluid, including the team and technology, into its own brand and operations.

TCT: For designers, how will nTop’s acquisition of cloudfluid impact the user experience? What capabilities will be available to them that weren’t before?

BR: With the addition of cloudfluid to its technology stack, nTop users will have access to the most advanced and complete platform for computational design.

CFD typically involves complex meshing and lengthy run times, making it impractical to use in rapid design iterations. cloudfluid addresses this challenge with its GPU-native solver technology, which accurately predicts fluid flow without the difficulty of creating complex conformal meshes. Coupled with nTop’s industry-leading implicit geometry kernel, engineers can now iterate on designs in near real-time to create breakthrough products.

TCT: And looking forward, with the two teams working even closer together now, what opportunities do you see in terms of the capabilities you may be able to deliver in the future?

BR: The integration of cloudfluid’s high-speed CFD with nTop’s computational design platform expands applications in aerospace, defence, and turbomachinery, where fluid dynamics are crucial. Users can now explore complex geometries and optimise designs faster, advancing propulsion, aerodynamics, and thermal management systems.

At the same time, these technologies address machine learning's data challenges, where curated simulation data is often lacking. This integration enhances decision-making, accelerates innovation, and improves manufacturing efficiency by enabling the cost-effective generation of high-quality simulation data for training predictive models in digital twins and design optimisation.

More on nTop:

Ushering in a new era: nTop CEO Brad Rothenberg on collaborating with NVIDIA & Materialise

"The adoption of computational design is a generational shift." - nTop CEO Brad Rothenberg

#113 Innovators on Innovators: Matt Whelan & Brad Rothenberg on 3D printing's role in the future of design