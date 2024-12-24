On the map: AM service providers share their 3D printing top tips and guidance

Our annual Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Service Provider Map, enclosed within issue 5 of TCT Magazine (check out the UK and North American editions), offers a handy guide to some of the UK’s leading providers of 3D printing services.

Here, we asked the people behind the printing about their AM success stories, top tips, and knowing when it makes sense to outsource.

Jerry Sutton, Managing Director at Incremental Engineering

“We are essentially just another tool for OEM manufacturers to use. We aim to be a really boring, perfectly reliable, supplier of parts. Why should you use a service bureau instead of bringing AM in-house? Experience. That would be my one-word answer. To expand a little, we see hundreds of different parts coming through every day and while most industry marketing would have us believe that we are running Star Trek Replicators and perfect things pop out at the touch of a button, we are not. To get the best possible quality and repeatability of parts takes experience and a thorough understanding and monitoring of the processes and how they achieve the end product.”

Adam Bloomfield, Head of 3D Printing at IPFL

“Our journey began with passion for innovation and quality, now leading us to specialise in cutting edge micro 3D printing technologies like BMF’s 2µm resolution, amongst our extensive additive manufacturing and CNC workshop. We’re creating ultra-precise microfluidic plates and micro needles arrays for major med-tech developments, drastically reducing their product time-to-market and improving product performance. Consider 3D printing for its unparalleled design adaptability and rapid prototyping. By partnering with a service bureau like IPFL, you gain access to specialised expertise and advanced technologies without the high in-house costs.”

Charlie Adamson, 3D Printing Technician at Paragon Rapid Technologies

“There are many different types of AM which use many different materials. If a customer decided to bring a technology in-house, they would be limiting themselves to just a couple materials. Whereas if the customer used a service bureau they could give themselves access to DLS, MJF, SLA, SLS and many more, which includes a lot of different materials with a lot of diversity in the properties. Therefore, the customer doesn’t have to go through the hassle of setting up their own 3D printing facility, they don’t have to worry about all the costs included and they still have access to a wide range of materials, which they might not have access to in-house.”

David Bennett, Bureau Manager at 3D Print Bureau

“Automotive manufacturers often face the challenge of producing accurate, quick turnaround parts, especially when frequent changes to jigs, fixtures, and tools are required. One of our recent success stories includes a well-known car manufacturer, who relied on our expertise in additive manufacturing to support the creation of several jigs and fixtures for their production line. Impressed by the results, they expanded their use of 3D printing to prototype models, including the development of an exact 33% scale model of a new car design using a combination of FDM and PolyJet technologies. These projects had such an impact that they purchased their own F770 printer with our sister company Tri-Tech 3D, after successful trials with the bureau team.”

Vicki May, Head of Sales & Marketing at Prototal UK

“There is a void between in-house rapid prototyping and production additive manufacturing. We firmly encourage our customers to utilise the benefits of 3D printing, and bringing the technology in-house is a great way to cheaply and quickly prototype and iterate designs. We pride ourselves on the production of high-volume, high-performance end-use components, which is where smaller platforms and cheaper AM solutions may fall short of what you need. Quality control, material traceability, repeatable build parameters and robust post-processing are a necessity for end-use production, and that is where Prototal UK excels.

Daniel Johns, CEO at 3T-AM

“For us, the focus isn’t on a specific application but on perfecting the manufacturing system. Success hinges on optimising the internal value chain, digitisation, and automation. When you can get that right, any application can pass through the system and achieve commercial viability. With an in-house value chain you reduce the supply chain into one organisation. Meaning you can go from ordering material from a foundry, in our case powder, to delivery of the product to a customer. So, you have only two suppliers and an end customer in the chain. With that comes a more efficient way of producing a component and using that efficiency we can demonstrate our net zero agenda, providing carbon zero certificate on every component.”

Patrick Walls, Director of Engineering at LPE

“We provide a variety of metal and plastic AM services that enable our customers to produce parts with complex geometries that are impossible with traditional manufacturing methods. AM also supports rapid design iterations, speeding up development and reducing time to market. More and more we are finding that customers are turning to AM for low-volume production because it allows for the creation of highly customised products tailored to specific needs. If you're looking to drive innovation in design, lower costs, and quickly adapt to market demands, AM is a technology you should consider.”

Charles Robinson, Commercial Manager at 3DPrintworx

“Andrew Edwards, the world-renowned sculptor behind the iconic Beatles bronze sculpture on Liverpool’s waterfront, has been a valued partner of 3DPrintworx for many years. Our collaboration began with assisting Andy in 3D scanning and enlarging his initial maquettes. In the past two years, however, Andy has taken his sculpture to new heights—literally—by utilising large-volume 3D printing to create master models for his larger-than-life bronze sculptures, some standing over 7 feet tall. This innovative approach has been made possible through our use of Uniontech SLA 3D printers, which excel in large-scale production with bed sizes reaching up to 2.1 meters. This allows us to produce massive parts cost-effectively, often at prices competitive with traditional milling.”

Sabina Gonzalez-George, Director at CREAT3D

“Additive can be adopted in a variety of ways, and there is no single solution for all companies. We have clients that have both printers in-house and also use our print services when at capacity, for overflow projects, or when they require specialist materials. No matter how companies adopt additive manufacturing, the outcome is always positive. One of the biggest impacts is the time saving. Instead of having to wait 6+ weeks for a prototype or small batch of components, parts are in your hands in days.”

Philip Martin, Managing Director at Ogle

“For prototyping and modelmaking, AM should be considered as there are huge cost and time savings to be realised, allowing product development cycles to be greatly reduced and more elements tested, improving designs. For production, the question should be ‘is it suitable?’. A lot of the time it isn’t and traditional methods such as injection moulding, CNC machining or casting are still the way to go. Material properties, tolerances required, quantities and cost per part (and overall product cost) all need considering. If AM is the way to go, designs can be optimised to further save costs, weight, improve quality and lead times.”

Graeme Bond, Technical Director at FDM Digital

“A time-served engineer, I had an early 3D printer in my garage and realised the technology would be transformational. From a tiny lock up with one printer we now have a state-of-the-art 10,000 sq ft manufacturing facility. The business has grown via the F1, aerospace, automotive and industrial sectors. We have now added tooling design and manufacturing to our capabilities and invested in a large-format hybrid machine capable of printing up to 4 metres to support large tooling. After Ultem 9085 was UL94V-0 certified and approved for use by Airbus, we began writing AM standards and printing end-use components for our aerospace customers. To date, we have placed over 57,000 Ultem 9085 printed parts on commercial aircraft.”

Bryan Dransfield, Founder of Digital Echo Ltd

“Digital Echo was formed 25 years ago when a modelmaking studio invested in the latest digital sculpting technology - which we showcased on the Tomorrows World TV programme! - and was looking for an affordable 'office modeller' as an output. The wax polymer it used was also perfect as an investment casting pattern and a new 3D printing service was born. Working alongside foundries, we have recently facilitated the development of a new gas turbine engine from design to test bed in two years – an industry first. Our contribution was to produce complex casting patterns without the need for very expensive tooling, allowing the development process to make rapid design changes while using the same materials that would be used during manufacture.”

Paul Moloney, Founder and Managing Director at Midlands 3D

“With a focus on quality and innovation, the company has expanded its capabilities through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced technologies like Multi Jet Fusion. Adding Multi Jet Fusion to Midlands 3D’s capabilities has significantly expanded our capacity and range of offerings. This technology has enabled us to increase production speed, expand material options and improve part quality.”

Elizabeth Goode Langan, Sr. Consultant at Buildparts by CIDEAS

"In the mid-2000s, CIDEAS focused on FDM and PolyJet, offering basic 3D-printed parts. We had just hired Sue Warner, a talented artist (pattern finisher) previously with another local shop. Coincidently, we received a request for a large complex silicone mold master, typically made with SLA. Instead, we built the part using FDM ABS, an unconventional choice at the time. Sue’s meticulous work made the FDM master indistinguishable from SLA. Eight years later, I visited the client and was surprised to learn that same FDM master was still in use as a silicone mold master. As a result of that experience FDM and SLS models are now commonly used as the primary substrate for our pattern masters and finished display models."

Janet Dickinson, Chief Operating Officer at Endeavor 3D

"There are a variety of reasons to consider 3D printing. For the product innovators and the dreamers, there are challenges to bring their products to life. 3D printing solves these challenges and more. The advancements in new processes, materials, and design capabilities have unearthed new applications in product design, manufacturing, and aftermarket items.

New technology integration is hard (trust me, I know). It requires a lot of buy-in, technical expertise, and from my experience, no singular 3D printing technology can solve every problem. Navigating the nuances of each process, compatible materials, design considerations, and post processing requirements can be complicated. Our access to different technologies, laboratory testing equipment, and cross-industry experience positions us well as technology consultants and professional problem solvers."

Kirk Brown, Sr. Business Development Manager, Paid Parts (GoEngineer)

"GoEngineer’s service bureau started in 1999 with a Stratasys Genisys printer in the lobby of our Westminster, Colorado office. Customers coming in for SOLIDWORKS training would ask what it was. After hearing what it was, most shrugged it off, but one customer asked if we could print a design they needed that day — and we completed it during the class.

Since then, we’ve continued to provide printing services for everything from toys and aircraft parts to surgical guides. Our affordability, breadth of technologies and speed help our customers get to market without having to invest in expensive upfront tooling. "

Ryan Kees, Global Product Director for 3D Printing at Protolabs

"It seems that there is an ever-expanding list of printing technologies and materials, further empowering companies to find ways to solve their design and production challenges with additive capabilities.

3D printing is not as straightforward and easy as buying a printer, plugging it in, and hitting 'print’. Like many manufacturing processes, if you want the best end-product, you need to make sure you’re using the correct materials, preparing the printer for best output, and ensuring that post-processing steps are in place. Service bureaus like Protolabs have highly knowledgeable engineers and operational personnel on-site to ensure high quality – and just as important – consistency."

