Peak Technology acquires Jinxbot 3D Printing

Peak Technology, an advanced prototyping and manufacturing solutions firm operating in the Semiconductor, Bio-Medical, Aerospace, and Deep Tech industries, has acquired Jinxbot 3D Printing.

Typically, Jinxbot addresses the high-mix, rapid-turn prototyping needs of a variety of customers, focusing on solving 'unusual and time-sensitive' manufacturing challenges.

The company prides itself on its 'hands-on, inventor's mindset' and caters for client base that incudes local artists and Fortune 500 engineers.

Peak Technology has sought to acquire Jinxbot to meet the increasing demand for complex, plastic-based components, assemblies, and modules in advanced manufacturing environments. The company expects to combine Jinxbot's rapid prototyping strengths with its subtractive manufacturing and systems integration capabilities to become a 'fully collaborative, end-to-end product realisation' partner for OEMs.

“Jinxbot represents the kind of nimble, idea-to-object capability that modern OEMs are increasingly demanding as they develop the next generation of high-performance systems,” said Robert de Neve, COO & Head of Corporate Venture at Peak Technology. “This acquisition completes a key phase in our strategic growth plan, enabling us to offer a more integrated and responsive additive manufacturing solution set for our global customer base.”

“Our goal at Peak is to remain at the forefront of innovation,” offered Sharon Woo, Founder & CEO of Peak Technology. “Jinxbot’s unique ability to bridge creativity with technical execution makes them a perfect fit for our culture. We’re thrilled to welcome Jason and his team and look forward to what we’ll build together.”

Reynolds, Founder & CEO of Jinxbot, added: “Joining Peak gives us the resources and reach to scale what we do best—helping innovators move from prototypes to production with confidence. I’m excited to work with a team that shares our values of ingenuity, adaptability, and technical excellence.”

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.