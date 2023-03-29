Protolabs holds inaugural InspirON exchange event on additive manufacturing

× Expand Protolabs - Europe LinkedIn

The inaugural Protolabs InspirON exchange event took place on March 23, 2023. The theme for the first event, in what the company hopes to be a new series of events, was additive manufacturing. A small number of 3D printing users from various companies were in attendance, with those unable to make it submitting questions for a post-presentation Q+A via email.

According to Protolabs, it hopes that by hosting an intimate gathering rather than a large-scale conference, it will create "an exclusive community of like-minded individuals with a passion for innovation, design, and engineering to connect with global industry experts, exchanging views and insights on the latest digital manufacturing technologies across all industry sectors."

The day began with a buffet lunch as everyone arrived, and the attendees mingled and got to know each other. Presentations then began at around 1:30pm, with Protolabs Northern Europe Sales Director Steve Lewis-Brammer explaining how to embrace the potential of additive manufacturing.

Lewis-Brammer used the CFM56 LEAP Aero Engine’s Fuel Nozzle Tip as an example of how to embrace the technology effectively. This part was created by CFM International, a 50-50 joint venture between GE Aviation and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines. GE titled a blog post about the part “Transformation In 3D: How A Walnut-Sized Part Changed The Way GE Aviation Builds Jet Engines”.

Lewis-Brammer detailed how using 3D printing for the part allowed for 25% reduced weight, fuel savings, reduced supply chain, part consolidation from 20 pieces to 1, and reduced purchasing admin costs.

× Expand Steve Lewis-Brammer speaking to the attendees about embracing the potential of AM

Next up was Dr. Christoph Erhardt, who began a deep dive into additive manufacturing by explaining the five different types of additive manufacturing on offer from Protolabs. He explained the pros and cons of SLA, SLS, MJF, DMLS and PolyJet 3D printing methods. The attendees were encouraged to ask questions throughout, with many doing so and engaging in valuable conversations with Dr. Erhardt.

Dr. Erhardt then explained design guidelines and geometrical limits for additive manufacturing, and told the users about the importance of optimising designs to be produced with the technology.

Dr. Erhardt gave an example of a part that had been optimised for AM, that proved beneficial as its part volume was decreased by 16%, support volume decreased by 80%, build time decreased by 40%, finish time decreased by 70% and cost reduced by 50%.

Staying on the topic of design, Dr. Erhardt spoke about generative design in additive manufacturing, which involves artificial intelligence (AI), and its shortcomings, but also spoke about how it could be the future of design. This sparked an interesting conversation in the room about AI, and where else it could be used in the industry.

× Expand Dr. Christoph Erhardt explaining to the room the characteristics, pros, and cons of DMLS 3D printing

Dr. Erhardt then showed a diagram of all the types of material that Protolabs uses for additive manufacturing, which I referred to in my Twitter thread covering the day as the Protolabs “Family Tree of Materials”. On the metals side, Protolabs offers six different materials across steel, superalloys, and aluminium, whereas on the plastics side, there are 12 different materials to be used for 3D printing.

After the presentations ended, more questions were asked by the attendees, and the final 30 minutes or so of the event was full of discussion about various elements of additive manufacturing including supply chain, sustainability, design, and mass customisation. Questions submitted by those who signed up but were unable to attend on the day were asked, with the answers recorded via voice memos.

The contents of the Protolabs gift bag given to attendees

James Birkett of Protogen 3D, a start-up based out of Worcester, told TCT he found the event “confidence inspiring”.

Peter Richards, Commercial Director at Protolabs, commented on the event in a LinkedIn post, saying: “Thanks to Christoph Erhardt and all the Protolabs - Europe team at the launch of the Inspiron - Exchange event today on #3Dprinting - great discussion and fantastic to see the continued application that the technology can add to the economy.”

All attendees were given a gift bag containing sample parts of different materials in the style of the Protolabs logo, a notepad and pen, information leaflets about the services on offer at Protolabs and an ‘exclusive version of the iconic Protolabs design cube’.

