Q&A: 30 years of the Wohlers Report

Earlier this year, Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International, released the 30th edition of the Wohlers Report, an annual analysis and forecast for the 3D printing and additive manufacturing industry.

As the organisation celebrates this milestone, TCT caught up with the Wohlers Associates team [WA] to explore the key findings of this year's report, how it has transitioned into ASTM International after the 2021 acquisition, and what goes into the development of the report.

We also explore the original motivation behind launching the report in the 1990s and how it is set to evolve moving forward.

TCT: Recently, Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International, published the 30th edition of the Wohlers Report. Tell us about the key findings of this year’s report.

WA: The additive manufacturing (AM) industry is entering a more mature phase. While overall sentiment across the sector was cautious, financial data from hundreds of companies revealed a more resilient picture: the industry grew by 9.1% in 2024. Materials saw the strongest gains, with a 20% increase, signalling deeper utilisation of installed machines and expanding production applications.

Regional performance was mixed. North America and EMEA held steady with marginal change (±5%), whereas Asia-Pacific—particularly China—experienced over 30% growth, driven by robust domestic demand and growing exports of both industrial and desktop metal systems.

Although progress was incremental, 2024 demonstrated continued adoption and operational integration of AM. Importantly, many companies are now shifting their focus from top-line growth to sustainable profitability, marking a strategic evolution in how success is measured across the industry.

TCT: Can you tell us about the transition after Wohlers Associates was acquired by ASTM International, as well as how ASTM feels its contributions have enhanced the contents of the report?

WA: ASTM International acquired Wohlers Associates three-and-a-half years ago, but the 30th edition of the Wohlers Report marks the first time ASTM fully led the development process. This transition represents a significant milestone—not just in legacy, but in stewardship. With it came a renewed commitment to rigour, transparency, and alignment with industry priorities, guided by four core objectives:

Quality: To uphold the report’s credibility, over 40 ASTM experts in additive manufacturing contributed to its internal review. We also expanded our global contributor network to more than 230 individuals—2.5 times larger than in previous years—enhancing both regional perspective and peer validation. These included experts from some of the world’s most esteemed organisations and companies, such as the U.S. Army and NASA.

To uphold the report’s credibility, over 40 ASTM experts in additive manufacturing contributed to its internal review. We also expanded our global contributor network to more than 230 individuals—2.5 times larger than in previous years—enhancing both regional perspective and peer validation. These included experts from some of the world’s most esteemed organisations and companies, such as the U.S. Army and NASA. Transparency: For the first time, we introduced a dedicated methodology section and embedded anonymised survey data into charts. These changes support our goal of being both informative and accountable in how data is gathered and interpreted.

For the first time, we introduced a dedicated methodology section and embedded anonymised survey data into charts. These changes support our goal of being both informative and accountable in how data is gathered and interpreted. Relevance: The 2024 edition places a stronger emphasis on emerging priorities—certification, cybersecurity, data infrastructure, AI, and qualification—to ensure the insights are actionable and aligned with real-world needs.

The 2024 edition places a stronger emphasis on emerging priorities—certification, cybersecurity, data infrastructure, AI, and qualification—to ensure the insights are actionable and aligned with real-world needs. Accessibility: We’ve introduced new pricing options and improved access to supporting materials, including datasets, images, and tables, to better serve the diverse needs of industry, academia, government, and investors.

The result is a more collaborative, transparent, and decision-oriented resource that we believe strengthens the report’s value for the global AM community.

TCT: ASTM’s recent announcement mentions a long-term Wohlers Report 2.0 initiative. Can you tell us more about that?

WA: As the additive manufacturing industry evolves, so too must the tools and insights that support it. Wohlers Report 2.0 is our response to this shift: an initiative aimed at expanding the report into a more dynamic, data-driven platform that goes beyond static pages.

To meet the industry’s demand for more timely and actionable guidance, we’ve introduced a new series of quarterly updates. Our Q2 2025 report was the first in this effort—a concise but data-rich briefing that revisited earlier forecasts against actual market performance and identified emerging trends. These updates are designed to provide more immediate value to stakeholders throughout the year, not just during the annual report cycle.

While the Wohlers Report remains our flagship product, many clients are increasingly taking advantage of our proprietary database by requesting data tailored to their specific business needs. This shift reflects our broader commitment to making Wohlers a year-round intelligence ecosystem, one that combines authoritative insights with flexible access to specialty data.

× Expand Image courtesy of Wohlers Associates This breakdown of additive manufacturing segments by selected U.S. states demonstrates just how granular Wohlers Associates’ data and analysis can get.

Feedback from our readers has been clear: companies want deeper data, greater granularity, and more actionable guidance. They’re looking for insight into where the industry is headed, but, moreover, how they can position themselves to grow within it. To meet these needs, we’re building a more interactive intelligence platform powered by AI, smart visualisations, and digital tools that help users identify specific growth opportunities and market risks.

Wohlers Associates remains committed to delivering the industry’s most trusted analysis, but Wohlers Report 2.0 will add a new layer of functionality: customisable dashboards, embedded use cases, and tighter integration with certification, standards, and advisory services through ASTM.

The goal is to give stakeholders both data and insight—as well as the underlying digital infrastructure for smarter, faster decisions.

TCT: Most people are not aware of how much work goes into compiling an industry report. Can you shed some light on the process? How do you collate, dissect and package the information in a publication that delivers guidance, perspective and a realistic view of the future?

WA: Producing the Wohlers Report is a rigorous, months-long process that combines global collaboration, deep data collection, and careful editorial synthesis. It begins with direct input from our readers. We routinely poll them to understand their most pressing intelligence needs. These insights help shape the scope and focus of each edition.

From there, we engage a global network of experts, numbering in the hundreds. These contributors provide written analysis on key areas such as qualification and certification, healthcare, government-backed consortia, and regional market developments.

× Expand Image courtesy of Wohlers Associates This chart showcases just how much the U.S. relies on foreign suppliers for AM equipment and spare parts.

We also gather hard data from a broad cross-section of the industry: AM service providers, machine manufacturers, material suppliers, software developers, and end users. This includes financials, regional sales data, and segment-specific activity. Our analysis team supplements this with information from public sources, including government agencies and company disclosures, to triangulate and validate trends.

The final result is a carefully constructed, data-informed view of where the AM industry stands and where it’s heading. By blending quantitative insights with expert interpretation, we aim to deliver a resource that is practical, credible, and forward-looking.

TCT: Let’s go right back to the start. What was the motivation behind launching the Wohlers Report back in the mid 1990s?

WA: In the early days of additive manufacturing, there was a noticeable lack of in-depth, global reporting on the industry. While technical magazines occasionally covered AM, the content was often limited, simply because there weren’t many announcements, case studies, or data sources available at the time. We saw a clear need for a comprehensive market study that could offer both depth and breadth. No one was tracking industry growth in a structured way, and that challenge intrigued us.

At the time, Wohlers Associates had already been operating for about a decade, and launching a high-quality annual report felt like a natural step forward—one that could elevate the firm’s visibility and impact. We also believed that by systematically gathering and analysing global data each year, we’d not only create something valuable for the industry, but also continuously educate ourselves and expand our global network. The process delivered enormous returns in knowledge, insight, and relationships, and that, more than anything, motivated us to keep going, year after year.

TCT: Some of our readers will have been working within the AM sectors back then, but many weren’t. Can you provide some insight into the 3D printing market in 1995?

WA: In 1995, the additive manufacturing industry was still in its infancy. According to the Wohlers Report 1996, the entire global market was valued at just $295.1 million—compared to $21.9 billion in 2024. Only 345 industrial AM systems were sold that year, a stark contrast to the tens of thousands now shipped annually.

At the time, nearly all AM applications were limited to concept modelling and prototyping, primarily for evaluating form and fit. A few forward-looking companies were experimenting with basic tooling, but production use was still a distant goal and largely unproven.

The dominant players in 1995 were 3D Systems and Stratasys. 3D Systems had commercialised vat photopolymerisation (stereolithography), while Stratasys led with material extrusion (fused deposition modelling). DTM, known for developing polymer powder bed fusion (PBF), was also active, as was EOS, which would go on to become a pioneer in both polymer and metal PBF technologies.

Interestingly, service providers accounted for 46% of global AM spending that year, highlighting how few companies had in-house systems. And although the term “additive manufacturing” existed, it wasn’t widely used. “Rapid prototyping” was the common language of the time, accurately reflecting how the technology was primarily viewed.

TCT: How do you assess the change and evolution of the additive manufacturing market over the last 30 years?

WA: In some fundamental ways, additive manufacturing (AM) has remained true to its origins. Most systems still build parts layer by layer, often using STL files, a format introduced in 1987 by Dave Albert under contract with 3D Systems. Dave was an early acquaintance of Wohlers Associates, and the format he helped create remains a foundational element of AM workflows today.

But in almost every other respect, the industry has transformed dramatically. In 1995, AM was a niche technology, primarily used for prototyping and concept modelling in R&D environments. Today, it’s a critical enabler of industrial production. Thousands of AM parts are now certified for use in highly regulated sectors such as aerospace, healthcare, and energy—something that was virtually unheard of three decades ago.

What was once theoretical—consolidating assemblies into a single part, optimising designs for weight and performance, or enabling on-demand production—is now being implemented at scale. These benefits were often discussed in the mid-1990s, but real-world examples were rare. Today, they’re routine.

The supporting ecosystem has matured alongside the technology. AM-specific alloys have been developed to improve process reliability and part performance. Design for AM (DfAM) tools have evolved to include advanced simulation, generative algorithms, and pre-build validation. Meanwhile, third-party certifications, such as the ASTM Additive Manufacturing Certification Program, are helping bridge the gap between what’s technically possible and what’s trusted by industry regulators.

One of the more surprising developments has been the rise of Chinese machine manufacturers. Driven by strong domestic demand and increasing export activity, China has rapidly become one of the dominant players in global machine shipments, something few would have predicted in the early years of the field. These advancements and the dynamic domestic supply chain have led to the formation of several AM print farms (facilities with tens of AM machines). More importantly, a notable number of such print farms have gone beyond simple part manufacturing by vertically integrating several aspects of the AM value chain, including feedstock production, engineering services, post-processing, testing, and inspection.

Ultimately, the core value proposition of AM has remained consistent: greater design freedom, material efficiency, and supply chain agility. What’s changed is our collective ability to deliver on that promise with speed, scale, and confidence.

TCT: The original Wohlers Associates team and ASTM International represent a wealth of AM expertise and knowledge. And over the years, the AM sector has experienced many ups and downs. What is your collective outlook of the trajectory AM is on?

WA: Additive manufacturing has matured into a legitimate manufacturing modality, one that increasingly complements traditional methods like casting, machining, and forming. Its integration into product development, design engineering, and production workflows is steadily expanding, and it's now gaining more traction within regulatory, legislative, and policy circles as well.

We anticipate continued growth across multiple sectors, with aerospace and healthcare leading the way due to AM’s unique ability to unlock functional advantages, reduce costs, and enable new product innovations. Based on current trajectories, we project the global AM market to reach $115 billion within the next decade. Materials are expected to drive a significant share of that growth, reflecting deeper utilisation across industries and a shift toward production-scale applications.

That said, the market’s focus is clearly evolving. The emphasis is moving away from hype and speculative expansion toward practical, solution-driven use cases that deliver measurable value. AM is no longer just a story of innovation—it’s becoming one of execution.

We also expect continued consolidation, particularly through acquisitions of companies with strong technologies or intellectual property but limited financial runway or operational discipline. Some end users may pursue acquisitions themselves to secure key capabilities or vertical integration at favourable valuations.

× Expand Image courtesy of Wohlers Associates

While smaller, regionally focused AM companies may still thrive, medium-to-large firms will need to specialise and differentiate to stay competitive. Geopolitical dynamics—such as export controls, tariffs, and diverging sustainability regulations—are likely to further influence how and where AM is adopted. In some cases, this may accelerate the regionalisation or localisation of AM supply chains, creating new opportunities for strategic positioning.

In short, the outlook is strong, but success will depend less on novelty and more on disciplined execution, strategic alignment, and delivering real value at scale.