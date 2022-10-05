Q&A: AMUK's Joshua Dugdale on the relaunch of the dedicated trade association for 3D printing in the UK

The AMUK's Joshua Dugdale.

Ahead of the organisation’s relaunch on Wednesday October 5, TCT Head of Content Laura Griffiths spoke to AMUK’s Joshua Dugdale [JD] about the UK’s additive manufacturing opportunity.

TCT: AMUK launched back in 2014, initially government-backed and is now part of the MTA family. What’s been happening in that time? Why the relaunch?

JD: AMUK was originally established in 2014 by the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) as a collective industry body to lobby government for improved funding to advance the development of additive and 3D printing technology. The body also sought support to drive forward the UK’s national additive manufacturing strategy.

By 2019 the MTC felt it had achieved its goals and felt AMUK needed to morph into more than just a lobbying body to help push the sector forward. Discussions with the MTC concluded that AMUK would be a better fit alongside the current Manufacturing Technologies Association’s membership. Therefore, in 2020, the MTA took over responsibility for AMUK.

The MTA’s plans for the integration of AMUK stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic but in the lead up to MACH 2022, the association decided to revisit its plans see if there was interest from industry for a dedicated trade association which could lobby for the additive and 3D printing eco-system in the UK.

The industry responded favourably, with around 100 companies signing up for the body. Such has been the show of support, it is clear the industry is keen on having a professional trade association representing its interests. The relaunch signifies a new beginning for AMUK as it prepares to morph into a full association capable of supporting its members and making additive and 3D printing technology mainstream in both its use and adoption.

TCT: What’s AMUK’s mission today and why is now the right time to make it happen?

JD: AMUK’s mission is to establish the UK as a world leader in the development, adoption and use of additive manufacturing and 3D printing. It wants to create the eco-system where additive manufacturing can take its rightful place among the UK’s manufacturing technologies and thrive. It will also be working to create the conditions whereby the UK is seen as a world class hub for companies looking to undertake innovative R&D in additive and 3D printing, as well as finding collaborators and partners for any of their projects.

The UK has long been recognised as a world leader in R&D, but we often fail to take advantage of this and miss out on opportunities to commercialise new products and services. We are hoping that by bringing the additive and 3D printing community into the mainstream, we can leverage our strengths in R&D and establish the UK as a global centre of excellence for this exciting technology.

TCT: What’s AMUK’s view on the current AM opportunity for the UK?

JD: We see great opportunities for AM in the UK. The UK is the ninth largest manufacturing country in the world, with world-leading engineering sectors such as automotive and aerospace. AM has the potential revolutionise these industries in terms of increased design freedom, opportunities for customisation, faster product development cycles and, in some circumstances, the ability to manufacture at the point of need.

If AM can be adopted, utilised and the benefits realised by the manufacturing supply chains that underpin our world leading engineering sectors, then there are opportunities for the UK to take the lead on the design, development, and production of the next generation of complex components and systems which these sectors will increasingly require.

TCT: …And the challenges?

JD: Sadly, there are challenges, and these cannot be resolved overnight. They require constant effort over time and must be backed by investment and skills development. Also, there needs to be a concerted plan to educate people on the breadth of the technology and what it is capable of achieving. Set against such a complex landscape, change may not be as rapid as hoped. The best way to put all these things into perspective is to look at how an established manufacturing technology, such as machine tools, has evolved. Machine tools have been around for more than a century and industry is very knowledgeable on what they can and can’t do.

In comparison, AM, although first invented back in the 1980s, has only really become a mainstream manufacturing technology in the last ten years, therefore there is little recognition of what it does and what it is capable of achieving. Sadly, this means there is also a shortage of skilled professionals which companies can employ to help them take advantage of the technology. Furthermore, there are a multitude of techniques for AM, all of which require specific knowledge or skills, and can make the AM technology landscape increasingly complex.

At AMUK, we are aiming to address these areas to ensure the UK is not a laggard with the technology and is instead, one of the trendsetters.

Read more: Should the UK Government be doing more to support the adoption of additive manufacturing in the UK?

TCT: Back in 2017, the UK Government’s 255-page Industrial Strategy included just a single mention of AM. With the recent launch of initiatives such as AM Forward in the US, should the UK government be paying closer attention to the technology?

JD: In short, yes. In other industrialised countries', such as the United States, governments have been quicker to realise the opportunities offered by AM. In the US, AM Forward is a strategy that recognises the potential for Additive technology to play a critical role in resolving reshoring and protecting supply chains. The sooner the UK government realises this, and fully appreciates what AM is capable of doing for UK industry, then the faster we will see a more conducive environment in which AM in the UK can flourish. This is something for which AMUK will be campaigning.

TCT: Tell us how members can benefit from joining AMUK.

JD: In October, at the official relaunch of AMUK, we will announce the list of services AMUK members will be offered, along with the tangible benefits membership of such a body brings. Initially, these will be focused on three critical areas:

• Business Support – HR and Legal support, Training, and Networking

• Business Intelligence – Market Data, Technology Trends, and Funding Information

• Business Promotion – Trade Shows, International Pavilions, and e-Newsletters

As AMUK has been restarted from a blank sheet of paper, we’ve had a real opportunity to develop the services critical to establishing a successful AM eco-system in the UK. The services we are looking to offer have been developed following conversations with AMUK members, and we therefore hope these will help raise the profile of companies working with AM, allow them to do more business and push the whole sector forward.

TCT: Following October’s relaunch, what are AMUK’s next steps? How does the UK keep its AM momentum going?

JD: Following the relaunch, we are going to be looking at refining the services that we offer still further. We want AMUK to best serve the industry’s needs, so will be looking for feedback on what members think we should be doing so we can make any necessary changes.

In terms of maintaining momentum, we are engaging with industry stakeholders - both nationally and internationally - to see how we can collaborate for the benefit of the AM community in the UK. We will also be scoping out our softer services, which include things like supporting the talent pathway, getting government support and influencing standards.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.