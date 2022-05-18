SME announces partnership with Women in 3D Printing at RAPID + TCT

× Expand Nora Toure, founder, Women in 3D Printing announces partnership at RAPID + TCT

At RAPID + TCT this week, SME has announced a partnership with Women in 3D Printing in a bid to attract and build a diverse next generation workforce to advance the additive manufacturing (AM) industry.

The partnership will see SME co-produce the third annual TIPE Conference, founded by Women in 3D Printing to focus on Technology, Industry, People and Economics, and launch the “Wi3DP Showcase” at RAPID + TCT 2023, to expand the value of TIPE with an in-person experience.

In addition, the two organisations will partner on a NextGen Mentorship pilot program, extending on Wi3DP's current programme which recognises the importance of workforce development, and co-author the Diversity for Additive Manufacturing 2023 Annual Report, which will look at how organisations are expanding and developing their workforce.

“SME has been enabling the development and growth of the Additive Manufacturing industry since the late 1980’s and we continue to be inspired by its people and technology,” said Robert Willig, executive director and CEO, SME. “Collaboration is crucial, and we are excited to embark on this strategic partnership with Women in3D Printing, an organisation that shares our passion for promoting and advancing Additive Manufacturing and creating a more inclusive industry for everyone.”

Willig said combining SME’s 90-years of manufacturing experience and vast resources with Wi3DP’s passionate network and robust programs will accelerate their shared mission to develop technology, connection, inclusivity, and opportunities to introduce the next generation to a career in AM.

“It is important that the Additive Manufacturing industry is reflective of the real world, and we want to send a clear message that it is for everyone,” said Nora Toure, founder, Women in 3D Printing, an all-volunteer organisation. “We were looking for a partner to help us access even more people in the Additive community in more ways, and we are proud to joinSME, with its decades of expertise, on this important mission.”

