TCT Asia 2025 and the evolution of China's 3D printing market

With TCT Asia 2025 set to swing open its doors next week in Shanghai, we sat down with a former editor of this publication and now a director of the Joint Venture, GLOBUS RAPID NEWS Co, Daniel O'Connor (DOC). We discussed how the show, and the landscape of 3D printing in China, has evolved since his first visit back in 2015.

TCT: TCT Asia has been a fixture in Shanghai since 2015. How has China's specific industrial landscape influenced the growth and direction of the 3D printing industry in the region?

DOC: I was recently looking at my phone's photo memories, and it reminded me that it's ten years since my first trip to China for TCT Asia. I was in a junior role then, and now I'm a director of the joint venture that runs the event. It's been quite a journey!

Looking at those photos, it's clear that the 3D printing industry in China has matured significantly. Back then, the pictures were mostly of basic RepRap-style machines or experiments with food 3D printing. When we open the doors next week, we'll be showcasing industrial-scale metal machines producing aerospace-grade parts – a real testament to the industry's progress.

TCT: Which specific industries in Asia, particularly within the Shanghai and surrounding areas, have shown the most significant adoption of additive manufacturing over the past decade, and what factors have driven that adoption?

DOC: The Chinese AM market mirrors Western markets in many ways, with machinery being used in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and other key sectors. A fascinating development, highlighted by CONTEXT's Chris Connery at TCT Japan, is the increasing number of domestic machinery sales within those sectors. Chinese industrial machinery is primarily sold to the Chinese market, but given that it's the world's largest manufacturing market, the demand is substantial.

I find the FFF market particularly interesting, and China's dominance in this area is undeniable. While some may still associate Chinese machinery with lower quality due to the influx of cheaper systems in the early 2000s, that perception is outdated.

The Chinese FFF market, led by companies like Bambu Lab and Creality, is comparable to the drone market. Initially, Western manufacturers like Parrot attempted to capture the consumer drone market, but ultimately, DJI, a Chinese company, emerged as the leader. DJI's success demonstrates a mastery of consumer drone manufacturing, achieving the design and appeal typically associated with companies like Apple.

This is how I view consumer-level material extrusion printing; it's becoming increasingly difficult for Western companies to match the combination of affordability and quality that Bambu and Creality offer.

× Expand EOS copper 3D printed parts at TCT Asia

TCT: How have you seen a shift in the expertise on additive manufacturing in China over those last ten years?

DOC: As I mentioned, the market has matured considerably. I recall Sam Davies and I counting 65 metal AM machines on the show floor at the third event in 2017 – a significant increase from the single digits in the first year. This year, just considering Farsoon, Bright Laser Technologies (BLT), and HBD3D, I anticipate at least 65 metal machines (or configurations).

The most dramatic change in the last decade is the depth of knowledge about utilizing these industrial technologies. At the 2023 event, I chaired a C-Suite panel featuring Prof. Yan Yongnian of YNAMT. His focus wasn't on price as a barrier to market entry, but on addressing the challenges of meltpool consistency and achieving repeatability. In China, there's a strong emphasis on quickly implementing the latest research to drive tangible innovation.

TCT: How has the focus of 3D printing applications shifted from prototyping to end-use production in China?

DOC: A key indicator of market evolution is the conference program. One of our roles in the joint venture was to identify relevant applications and international speakers for the Chinese audience. This year's TCT Asia Summit features over 20 presentations by Chinese speakers on applications in Healthcare, Aerospace, Consumer Goods, and Wider Industry. The vast majority of these talks, from companies like Volvo Design Studio Shanghai, Orienspace Technology, and the Air Force Medical University, focus on end-use applications.

One area of significant growth in China is the use of metal 3D printing in everyday consumer products. A good example mentioned is Chinese Smartphone Manufacturer, OPPO, and the new foldable phone's hinge being manufactured using metal powder-bed fusion 3D printing from BLT.

× Expand GLOBUS EVENTS

TCT: With the co-location of Powder Metallurgy South China and returning TCT Shenzhen in 2025, why is the Shenzhen region becoming increasingly important for the future of additive manufacturing and advanced materials, and how does this complement the existing strength of Shanghai?

DOC: Shenzhen is globally recognized as a crucial hub for consumer electronics manufacturing, and this sector is increasingly important for additive manufacturing.

TCT Asia in Shanghai is one of the best-attended 3D printing tradeshows globally, and a significant portion of our visitors are from the Shanghai area. However, China is a diverse market, and Shenzhen is a clear second choice. Our first event in Shenzhen in the fall of 2019 was successful, but the pandemic unfortunately disrupted plans for its return. We're thrilled to revive that vision with the support of GLOBUS EVENTS – our Joint Venture partner on TCT Asia – and their strategic investment in Uniris Exhibition, the organizers of the successful PM South China event.

The partnership with PM South China creates valuable synergy between technologies. Shenzhen is renowned for its contract manufacturing expertise in Metal Injection Molding (MIM), and with companies like EASYMfg showcasing their metal binder jet 3D printing solutions, this intersection of technologies and expertise will undoubtedly benefit the broader industry.

TCT: Looking back, what unexpected trends or developments have surprised you the most about the evolution of 3D printing in China?

DOC: It's not entirely unexpected, but I've been impressed by how rapidly the region has embraced additive manufacturing as a core manufacturing tool. There's a noticeable willingness to move through the "Evaluate, Adopt, Optimise" curve that TCT has promoted globally.

China's substantial investment in R&D, which reached an estimated $427 billion in 2023, plays a significant role, along with strong incentives for advanced manufacturing techniques like 3D printing. This strategic, state-supported approach allows China to adopt and integrate 3D printing technologies proactively.

TCT Asia will take place on March 17-19 2025 at NECC, Shanghai.