TCT Conference @ Formnext - Speaker Spotlight with Amanda Cruchley, MTC

At this year's TCT Conference @ Formnext, delegates can expect to hear insights from end-users, analysts and researchers on the latest additive manufacturing and 3D printing applications and developments.

Across four days, experts from PepsiCo, Boeing, Jack Wolfskin, Honda, GE Healthcare and more will deliver educational keynotes and panels that explore the impact of AM technologies across multiple sectors and industry challenges. On day two, MTC Advanced Research Engineer Amanda Cruchley [AC] will discuss the development high performance aluminium alloys for electrification.

Cruchley has a PhD in metallurgy and materials focused on developing the laser powder bed fusion process for tungsten and tungsten alloys for nuclear fusion applications. She has seven years' experience in AM, with a great deal of experience in developing the laser powder bed fusion process for a range of materials in both a research and commercial setting.

Ahead of the conference, which will take place in-person on 15-18th November at Messe Frankfurt, Cruchley spoke to TCT Magazine about her upcoming presentation, the required consideration for materials development in electrification, and the big opportunities in for 3D printing in that application area moving forward.

TCT: What can you tell us about your presentation at Formnext?

AC: A key area of focus for the MTC is electrification; materials and process development particularly of high strength and high conductivity aluminium alloys is a key part of this. The presentation will focus on the process development we have conducted at the MTC along with our wider work into electrification and our plans for the future.

TCT: What considerations are required in developing materials for electrification?

AC: High conductivity, high strength at temperature and low density are all-key when considering materials for electrification. For example, improving thermal conductivity of the materials used, increases heat transfer and can reduce the operating temperature of the component. This can have significant improvements in terms of both performance and component lifetime.

TCT: Who should come see this talk?

AC: Anyone with an interest in electrification or light alloy process development.

TCT: Relating to the technology and/or culture, what is one thing you’d change about additive manufacturing?

AC: I’ve been so lucky to be involved in the AM community which has been both incredibly exciting and supportive. However, I think there is more we can do in regard to inclusivity and I think groups like Wi3DP are critical in this.

From a technology point of view, I am always interested to see how we can minimise support structures required either through machine architecture or process development. This will support in building the complex features required in electric motors, while simplifying the manufacturing process chain.

TCT: What is the biggest opportunity for AM in electrification moving forward?

AC: AM in electrification offers a number of potential solutions - most importantly improving the power density of electric motors and improved capability of other components through optimised materials and design, but also the simplification and potential on-shoring of the supply chain, as well as reduced manufacturing and running costs and reduced lead-time. In summary, AM has the potential to provide a step-change in the quality of electric motors produced.

