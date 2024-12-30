How additive manufacturing is helping re-build the supply chain and secure national interests

Expand TCT Tali Rosman

Recent global disruptions and conflicts, from Covid-19 to the situation in the Ukraine, have underscored the critical importance of robust manufacturing capabilities and resilient supply chains. The ability to rapidly produce essential equipment (military and civilian), especially in times of conflict, can be the decisive factor in determining the outcome of a war. Specifically, these events exposed a concerning weakness in the United States: a significant decline in manufacturing capacity coupled with an alarming dependence on foreign suppliers, including China, for critical civilian and defense components alike. Amidst these challenges, additive manufacturing, once confined to prototyping and niche applications, has emerged as a powerful force, enabling the rapid production of complex components and enhancing supply chain flexibility. AM has been put to the test in the last year and has been growing in importance when it comes to re-building the USA manufacturing base and fortifying the supply chain.

The future of warfare is 3D printed

The US has recognised the strategic significance of AM and is investing heavily in its potential to revolutionise defence production. AM’s agility and speed offer a distinct advantage in a world where conflicts are increasingly characterised by rapid technological advancements and evolving battlefield dynamics.

Drones: AM is playing a pivotal role in revolutionising drone technology, which is increasingly crucial in modern warfare. Companies like Firestorm are leveraging AM to produce entire drone airframes, consisting of 44 printed parts, showcasing the speed and flexibility that AM brings to drone manufacturing. The US Air Force is also actively supporting startups like RapidFlight, who was awarded a contract to develop advanced, 3D printed drones with a focus on autonomous capabilities.

High-Performance Aerospace Components: Honeywell is reducing production time and costs by using AM to print ceramic moulds to fabricate turbine blades for their jet engines. Similarly, Pratt & Whitney is leveraging AM to completely redesign its TJ150 turbojet engine. This redesign, enabled by AM's design freedom, has drastically reduced the engine's part count, leading to faster production and potentially lower costs.

Honeywell is reducing production time and costs by using AM to print ceramic moulds to fabricate turbine blades for their jet engines. Similarly, Pratt & Whitney is leveraging AM to completely redesign its TJ150 turbojet engine. This redesign, enabled by AM's design freedom, has drastically reduced the engine's part count, leading to faster production and potentially lower costs. Large-Scale Manufacturing: The US Army is pushing the boundaries of AM with the "world's largest 3D printer," developed by MELD Manufacturing. This massive system is being used to produce parts for the Apache attack helicopter, demonstrating the scalability of AM to meet the demands of large-scale military hardware production.

Agility and speed: The additive manufacturing advantage

The true strength of AM lies not only in its ability to produce diverse military equipment but also in its unparalleled speed and agility. Task Force 99, a specialised Air Force unit, has showcased the potential of AM by designing and printing a functional drone in under 48 hours. This rapid prototyping and production capability provides a significant advantage in adapting to changing battlefield conditions and countering emerging threats, outpacing the limitations of traditional manufacturing processes. More broadly, there is a focus on quick production of cost-effective solutions that can be readily deployed, where AM has an inherent advantage.

Export controls on additive manufacturing technology

The drive to reshore manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers is a central theme in the US’s embrace of AM. In a significant move that underscores the strategic importance of AM, the US Department of Commerce has recently imposed export controls on metal AM equipment. This action, driven by national security concerns, restricts the flow of sensitive AM technology to potentially adversarial nations, highlighting AM's potential to shift global power dynamics.

The future of AM looks challenging - and bright

While the transformative potential of AM in reshaping the future of warfare is undeniable, challenges remain. Scaling up production to meet the demands of large-scale military operations, establishing industry-wide standards for quality control, and advancing materials science to expand the range of printable materials are all critical areas that require further development. As AM technologies continue to evolve and integrate into mainstream manufacturing, their role in re-building the USA manufacturing base and enhancing national security becomes increasingly pivotal. By bolstering the United States' manufacturing autonomy and resilience, AM not only addresses current supply chain vulnerabilities but also prepares the nation for future challenges in an uncertain global landscape.

This article originally appeared inside TCT Europe Edition Vol. 32 Issue 6 and TCT North American Edition Vol. 10 Issue 6. Subscribe here to receive your FREE print copy of TCT Magazine, delivered to your door six times a year.