Additive manufacturing adoption within the tooling industry

The UK's definitive additive manufacturing event TCT 3Sixty will present an unparalleled two days of free industrial 3D printing-focused programming at the NEC Birmingham on June 4-5th. Ahead of the event, Thomas Eberius, Senior Consultant at the ACAM Aachen Center for Additive Manufacturing GmbH shares insights on AM as a key enabler for eco-effective value creation in the tooling industry.

Catch Thomas at TCT 3Sixty on the Innovation Stage on June 4th at 14:10.

Expand Thomas Eberius

Additive Manufacturing (AM) is gaining traction across various industrial sectors, but adoption in the tool and die making industry remains limited. While some manufacturers have implemented AM, the technology’s full potential is largely untapped in this sector. Research has shown that this is due structural barriers, a lack of strategic direction and insufficient knowledge of the technology.

Currently, AM in tool making is mainly used for prototyping. However, the technology already enables the production of tool inserts, the fabrication of new tools as well as maintenance or repair applications. There is strong potential, especially in enabling more sustainable production and new value creation by leveraging the potentials of AM. In Germany, and potentially across Europe, Asia and North America, there is great potential in adopting this future proven technology. First calculations show that parts made by AM could eventually be integrated in 50 – 60% of the tools and dies within the markets – if the industry adopts the necessary mindset shift from conventional subtractive manufacturing to advanced additive manufacturing.

A key benefit of integrating AM in the value creation is the advancement of sustainability in production and to create new business models. However, this needs also a shift in the strategy of buying tools. Instead of viewing tools and dies as one-time sales, tool and die manufacturers can offer extended services like remanufacturing, maintenance or spare part provision. Further, AM improves the tool performance and efficiency. Additively manufactured components can reduce cycle time (cost) and energy consumption (ecological impact). With that paradigm shift, one could leverage ecological and economical advantages and overcome a target conflict that is discussed in production management for quite a long time. The discussion changes from ecologic vs. economic trade-offs to ecologically & economically viable solutions. This is also described as Eco-Effectiveness. However, this needs to be backed by new business models like e.g. subscription models or pay-per-X strategies.

A research study shows that currently 15% of tooling companies have implemented a productive AM use in their operations. Surprisingly, 85% of tooling companies state that in five years’ time, they have implemented a productive use in operations. The path or strategy behind that assumption, remains unclear. In general, three main obstacles are preventing broader adoption of AM in the tool and die industry, that undergoes the paradigm shift of eco-effective tool Making. Firstly, many companies lack a clear plan of adopting AM and rely on trial-and-error methods, which often results in wasted resources. Companies need to define a structured approach to AM integration. Secondly, toolmakers attempt to 3D print parts originally designed for conventional manufacturing without redesigning them for AM. This results in higher costs, less efficiency and frustration. Companies should evaluate whether their components are suitable for AM and redesign them accordingly to leverage the technology’s advantages. Thirdly, a shortage of knowledge about the ever-broadening field of AM technologies hinders successful implementation. Navigating through the maze of 3D printing is one of the key challenges for operators new to the topic. Companies need to understand when and how AM is the better option for specific components.

A better understanding of the new production paradigm of eco-effectiveness and how AM contributes to it will encourage the adoption of AM, making engineers more comfortable with the technology. As tool and die making is the foundation of value creation, the journey to an economically and ecologically viable future of production begins here.

TCT 3Sixty will take place on 4-5th June at the NEC Birmingham. Register for your free ticket and start planning your agenda with the TCT event app.