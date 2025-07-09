Additive Plus CEO on affordable metal 3D printing and reigniting additive magic

Ashkhen Ovsepyan knew early on that 3D printing was an industry she wanted to be in. She recalls her parents coming back from a trip to Germany some 15 years ago where they saw 3D Systems’ printed parts for Renault’s Formula 1 team. A student at the time, the technology seemed like magic.

Shortly after, 3D printing was catapulted into the consumer limelight, 3D Systems introduced its desktop Cube printer and suddenly the industry had never seemed closer. Ovsepyan ordered one and quickly printed her first part, a simple plastic keychain designed using a modest software tool where you could choose a design and personalise with text. That keychain is still with her today as she leads Additive Plus, a California-based company specialising in 3D printing equipment solutions, which recently took a bold leap and launched its own line of metal additive manufacturing systems, AO Metal.

The U.S. developed machines, which made their debut in Detroit at this year’s RAPID + TCT, are compact laser powder bed fusion systems equipped with infrared and blue lasers to enable printing with traditionally difficult materials. Aimed at labs, universities, and small production teams, AO Metal's A30, A50, and A100 systems aim to introduce a new level of affordability to metal 3D printing with costs starting at $59,000.

Here, Ovsepyan, founder and CEO talks to TCT about making the decision to launch a new line of 3D printers, the unique capabilities of its open, blue-laser hardware, and how AO Metal aims to take away cost as a barrier to innovation.

TCT: You talked about the technology feeling much closer when you saw that first desktop Cube machine. Did that sentiment inspire the development of this line of printers, to make metal AM seem ‘closer’?

AO: You’re absolutely right. We've been a reseller for different 3D printer manufacturers for many years and actually, I always saw my mission more as not developing solutions, but delivering solutions to the users because there are tons of solutions already on the market and we still have very few number of applications. But the problem always was that if the customer wanted to print a metal part, then they needed to purchase pretty expensive equipment. And because the equipment is expensive, the maintenance is expensive and materials are expensive, every hour on the printer is highly calculated. And normally this is not how innovation works because innovation should have either unlimited money or zero budget, meaning you do whatever you want to do, independent from financial situation. So we either serve those overly fancy, beautiful industries, which I admire myself but then we don't see the real applications. Like real, real, applications.

We already know that technology is evolving, I wouldn't say slow, but there are some limitations which are making our life less exciting. Customers need to get ready and be ready philosophically and mentally to accept that metal parts can be used for certain industries. And then after that, we need to test for those certain industries. It takes time by definition. So if we're adding the extra cost, then we are losing the magic of 3D printing.

TCT: So, where did you start?

AO: My background is laser physics and our team is also highly technical and in additive for more than 10 years, some more than 15 years. Our customers would, from time to time, ask us to add some features. So we were already doing upgrades, of course, in coordination with our manufacturers. We had some drafts, we did some homework. One of the customers asked “Can you develop a printer for me, which will be small but very high-performance?” We developed and delivered a small metal printer, laser powder bed fusion with a blue laser. We saw while developing, supplying, and talking about it, that the demand is actually really high for that kind of product because there is no product below a $100K.

TCT: And you’ve introduced several variations. Tell us more about the machines.

AO: We decided to intersect two worlds: high performance and affordability. We created a small product line. It's A30, A50, and A100. So 30-, 50-, 100-millimetre build diameter. Basically they are all laser powder bed fusion and the 50 and 100 we can equip with blue laser and a 900 Celsius build platform. This means, from one side, they are very affordable but from another side, they can do very special material printing, material development. It's a completely open printer. We try to keep everything as open as possible.

TCT: You’ve focused this technology on research labs, universities, and smaller manufacturers. In what way do you think these groups were being underserved by the market? Was it mainly about cost?

AO: It's a flexible tool designed to produce parts from virtually any material or to develop new materials. Our first customers are R&D labs and universities because they drive material and product innovation — and they need adaptable tools. We offer a dual-laser system: an infrared laser for standard materials and a blue laser for non-standard or experimental alloys. The blue laser is extremely rare in compact printers, and we aimed to keep the system affordable without compromising performance.

We now offer a complete R&D Bundle that includes the ATO Lab Plus ultrasonic atomizer (3D Lab), the A100 Metal LPBF 3D printer (AO Metal), and the CAMSIZER X2 particle analyzer (Verder) — a compact, cost-effective solution for fast and flexible metal material development. With the ATO Lab Plus, users can produce metal powder on-site from nearly any material, including refractory alloys. The CAMSIZER X2 provides precise analysis of particle size and shape (0.8 μm – 8 mm), while the A100 printer enables high-quality LPBF printing with both infrared and blue lasers.

This integrated setup accelerates alloy development, supports closed-loop R&D, and enables a full on-site cycle — from powder production to finished parts — ideal for advanced innovation and manufacturing.

Expand AO Metal

TCT: You introduced the product line at RAPID + TCT in April. What has the industry response been like so far?

AO: We see a very strong interest. We actually have so many projects, leads, R&D, benchmarking that we're busy almost 24/7. Soon we'll be delivering some printers to our customers. So I think it's a very positive response.

TCT: I think it's arrived at an interesting time, particularly given these machines are all US-developed, US-made, and all the conversations happening around localising manufacture and bring manufacturing in house. Have you seen evidence of that?

AO: Yeah, definitely. Also, I think another thing is not only manufacturing, but the access to the spare parts and to technicians. So if they know that the printer was developed here, then if they have any issue, they can reach out immediately and get their response. And I think that's key for the users. But of course for the local manufacturing, if we are talking about some special industries, they just cannot buy any product which is manufactured in other countries, so they need to buy only local products.

TCT: You talked a bit about the materials earlier and how the different lasers are opening up different opportunities there. What types of materials are you talking about? Is it reflective alloys like copper and things like that?

AO: Yes, exactly — highly reflective materials like pure copper and various precious metals. We keep the possibilities open so the customer can dream as much as they want.

TCT: Do you see this technology as something that customers can use as a stepping stone to get into the next stage of laser powder bed fusion and serial production? And is that something that you want to tackle in the future, to scale this technology?

AO: We've already been asked to develop larger printers — and technically, we can. But it all comes down to why we should. For smaller printers, this is clearly a strong product that fills a gap in the market; there’s nothing else quite like it to support material R&D and early-stage metal 3D printing.

When it comes to larger systems, there are already many beautiful, well-established printers that have been on the market for years and come with proven success stories. So for now, we see less value in going after very large build volumes.

That said, a mid-size system — something in the 200 to 250 mm range — makes sense, and we’re considering that direction.

TCT: You’re introducing these machines at a fairly turbulent time in the additive manufacturing industry. What's your optimism level regarding the industry at the moment?

AO: You know, we keep hearing that the industry is in a turbulent time, but also we keep seeing that the market of additive is kind of growing or at least not that slow. Ten years ago, when additive was like zero, it was very easy to grow because it's super easy to grow from zero. It's much more difficult to grow from a several billion dollar industry to several billion dollar plus one industry! So I think that's a pretty standard. We are just a little bit spoiled with the additive magic.

Both are right, of course. We see that decisions are made slower. Although I'm very happy with the response from the market. I would say, we see it as a positive thing for us because it gives us time to do our homework. You need to still continue development, which is time consuming.

TCT: What does success look like for you with this technology? What's the dream?

AO: Of course, we have all these business plans and numbers, but for me I still get excited every time when I see a new application developed by a customer. It's like a kindergarten joy. So I would say, many printers installed and creating new applications. I think that would be a dream situation.