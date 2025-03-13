Polymer 3D printers debuting at TCT Asia 2025

Over the last decade, TCT Asia has grown into one of the biggest additive manufacturing events in the world. Having transitioned from RepRap-style 3D printers to industrial-scale metal machines producing parts for well-known technology companies, China has cemented itself as one to watch and at this year's TCT Asia, visitors will be able to get a first look at the latest developments coming from this increasingly competitive AM marketplace.

Alongside huge exhibits from global AM companies, TCT Asia 2025 will platform several new products from China-based brands, all aiming to compete on cost and efficiency. There over 100 companies tagged under polymers on this year's exhibitor list so, ahead of the event on 17-19th March, we've rounded up a handful polymer 3D printing technologies—some of which you might not be familiar with—making their world or Asia debut.

SinteringTechnology (Dalian) Co., Ltd. - Booth #8J35

SinteringTechnology will debut two machines at TCT Asia. The smaller of the two, the F200, is described as an industrial-grade 3D printing technology with high cost effectiveness, claiming reduced costs at around half of those of established brands. These efficiencies expand to the ease of use and size of the machine, which the company says can fit through the elevators in most office buildings to suit small and medium sized customers. It features a build area of 200 mm × 200mm × 300mm and can process polymers such as PA12, PA11, PA6, PP, TPU, and related composite materials.

The company will also introduce the F450, a large-scale SLS system with a maximum build area of 450mm x 450mm x 400/600 mm.

Shenzhen Elegoo Technology Co., Ltd - Booth #8E30

After dominating the entry-level machine sector at the back end of 2024 as one of the top four vendors in its price category, Elegoo will be bringing its latest machine, the Centauri Carbon to the show floor. Now considered its flagship FDM 3D printer, the Centauri Carbon features a fully enclosed chamber and dual-sided build plate complete with a PLA-specific side, heating to just 30° C, making it compatible with a wide range of high-temperature materials. Built for stability, the machine is said to deliver print speeds of up to 500 mm/s and acceleration of 20,000 mm/s² thanks to a powerful CoreXY motion structure. The company says the Centauri Carbon is designed 'for high-speed, high-quality printing with unparalleled user-friendliness for all skill levels.'

3D Mellow - Booth #8J70

3D Mellow says its EvoBambu Series is aimed at DIY enthusiasts looking to upgrade their Bambu 3D printers. The company, which specialises in the design and sale of 3D printer accessories, will present a complete upgrade kit which includes extruder and hot end components, four AMS feeder blocks, and a specialised nozzle cap for filament change wiping. 3D Mellow says the kit offers a plug and play experience with 'direct, hassle-free swaps with no modifications required'.

SHANGHAI COOLSIGA TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD - Booth #8B85

SHANGHAI COOLSIGA TECHNOLOGY will debut three desktop polymer LCD systems at TCT Asia 2025. The M1 PRO+ is pitched as a high-performance resin 3D printer built on LCD mask technology, promising print speeds between of 50-100mm/h and a 14K pixel resolution for capturing fine details. The build volume stands at 223 x 126 x 190 mm, making it suitable for small to medium-sized models. In addition to a touch screen and USB printing support, the M1 Pro includes a constant temperature system and an efficient air-cooling mechanism for stable long-term operation.

The company will also debut the M1 Pro and C1 Pro to the Asian market.

Zhuhai Zongheng 3D Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd - Booth #8C78

TCT Asia 2025 will host the world premiere of the SLS-15181, a smaller footprint selective laser sintering system at 600 x 550 x 800 mm. Stepping into the growing compact SLS machine category, the SLS-15181 features a 10W 450nm diode laser and industrial high-speed galvo scanner, and is said to process PA11, PA12 and TPU parts up to 135 x 135 x 180 mm in size at a layer thickness between 100-150 microns.

INTAMSYS - Booth #8F38

INTAMSYS is gearing up to present its Industrial-Grade FFF Printing Service Factory at TCT Asia 2025. Described as 'revolutionary' in a post on LinkedIn, the company says it will unveil its Speed & Cost Reduction dual-spiral strategy, which aims to reshape the way manufacturers approach production efficiency and cost control. The company also recently launched the FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO, a industrial high-speed FFF 3D printer designed for direct industrial applications and small batch production.

Raise3D - Booth #8E36

No firm details just yet but a tease at least from Raise3D for this year's event. The company, which launched its Pro3 HS Serious printer at TCT Asia 2024, has hinted at a new machine launch in Shanghai that it says 'will revolutionize the way you make things.' One to keep an eye out for as the doors open on March 17th.

TCT Asia will take place on March 17-19 2025 at NECC, Shanghai. Register here to attend.