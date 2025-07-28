AI in AM: How AI will get the next 20 million users into CAD

When asked about the rate of progress in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, Greg Mark is not holding back.

“The crazy thing about 3D printing is the hardware is usually pretty good. The difficulty that we had as an industry was teaching people what you could print,” Mark told TCT during a conversation about his new company Backflip AI. “There's this major problem that companies are like, ‘Hey we've got half a million parts, but we don't know which ones can be 3D printed, and we can't sort through half a million’. You can do that with AI and we will. It's not surprising that it hasn't happened before because a lot of the most powerful AI training techniques and infrastructure are new within the last couple years. Markforged had the best software team in the 3D printing industry when I was there five years ago, and even then, we were limited in what we could do with AI compared with today. So, additive is only just getting started with AI."

It’s an industry he knows very well, having founded Markforged in 2013 with David Benhaim, and established a new technology category of continuous carbon fibre 3D printing. It was around the time the consumer 3D printing boom was at its peak, but while the halls of CES were mostly filled with plastic novelties and ‘printers for every home’, Markforged was quietly doing things like launching a first of its kind cloud-based software that allowed users to access the capabilities of its Mark One machine from a browser. Over time, through acquisitions, the company expanded into metals, simulation, and yes, AI. Mark stepped down as CEO in 2020 before eventually exiting the industry in 2022 and taking some time off. But he missed building. Now, Mark and Benhaim are back in AM, sort of, with a new company that’s leveraging AI to enable anyone to design and build parts, without the barriers to CAD.

“The goal of Backflip is to bring the next 20 million people into design, unlock this massive increase in efficiency, and bring all of humanity into the future,” Mark said. “That's where we want to live.”

This isn’t Mark’s first time at the dance. Markforged was among the first AM hardware vendors to really talk seriously about AI when it launched its Blacksmith software in 2019, boasting a continuous feedback loop that would be used to learn from and inform future print jobs. It took out the guesswork of sintering and shrinking and allowed users to get to their parts faster. Now, Backflip aims to compress that even further by offering a solution to one of AM’s lingering challenges.

Manufacturing plants are full of engineers who are full of ideas. But they’re not all equipped with the design skills to ‘triage’ what can or can’t be 3D printed and bring their ideas to life. For Backflip, that’s a huge opportunity. At Markforged, application engineers would often be sent to ‘walk the line’ at a company where, over time, they’d meet with thousands of engineers who knew exactly what they needed to make their lines run better – they just didn’t know how to make it.

“They could see it in their mind, they could draw it on paper, they could carve it out of wood. But they don't CAD,” Mark said. “Part of Backflip is this notion of, we're going to get the next 20 million users into CAD and these are going to be all the brilliant designers, fabricators, machinists, technicians who are super mechanically inclined, know what they want to build but when you see a blank CAD screen, they're like, ‘oh crap’. Because the way that we have chosen to design in CAD is not very intuitive. And the goal for Backflip is to make it incredibly intuitive.”

× Expand Backflip Diagram showing process from text prompt to physical product

That doesn’t mean Backflip is out to replace CAD. Instead, it wants to “turbocharge it” and act as a front end that allows users to quickly design their parts and flow through to their existing mainstream CAD software. It’s CAD agnostic and designed to work alongside major platforms like Siemens NX and Autodesk, having recently unveiled a plug-in that translates 3D scan data into fully featured parts.

Mark has spent his life in fabrication; from welding custom bicycle frames in high school to his first job as a machinist running a multi-axis Japanese Swiss-type lathe. He believes in the ability for technology to solve the world’s challenges. Markforged, for example, was all about solving the back half of manufacturing. Backflip is about the design.

“The majority of innovation in the last 20 years is on the design side,” Mark explained. “If you look at a Porsche 911 from 2000 and from 2025, it's the same metal, same glass, same pieces, but the design has evolved. So if you want to have maximum impact, you want to move the design side.”

Backflip AI emerged from stealth in January with 30 million USD in funding for its foundational generative AI model. Today, it offers a mesh tool that allows users to generate a 3D printable mesh from a text description or image. Its second product is currently in Alpha testing and allows users take a 3D scan of a part and quickly turn it into a parametric model. Backflip exports a feature tree which can then be taken into your preferred CAD tool and modified, potentially saving hours on a typical reverse engineering workflow. The company says these latest tools can help to cut downtime by as much as half by giving manufacturers the ability to scan broken parts and convert them into manufacturable CAD files in about a minute. Though it’s not just about making printable parts. Mark describes Backflip as manufacturing agnostic, acknowledging how 3D printing was oftentimes “signed up for more than it could do”. AM is still a niche, a growing one, but Mark feels strongly that you need to be able to manufacture things across the stack based on your application requirements.

“We have a history of doing what we say we're going to do,” Mark says of his time at Markforged. “At no point in time was I like, ‘You're going to replace every part of metal in your factory with carbon fibre.’ We were like, ‘Hey, you should use this for tools and fixtures.’ So, we were never on the crazy train.”

Most AM companies are now talking about AI to some degree. But there’s also a sense of caution, that companies risk getting caught up in another downward hype spiral if they lean in too hard and get it wrong. Mark, however, is confident, and says Backflip is applying the same practical approach taken at Markforged. In an interview about Blacksmith with TCT back in 2019, Mark remarked how “You can’t just go buy a piece of AI software and shove some training set to it and it just works”. It takes time, building the right foundations. The same applies here.

“We have the world's best foundation model for mesh and we also have the world's best foundation model, called State of the Art, for CAD,” Mark explained. “The way we trained it is we have 250 million synthetic parts that we've manufactured.

“There's no internet of CAD. There are insufficient parts in the world. We have a quarter billion parts now, we'll have a billion by the end of the year. And AI needs repetition. The dataset didn't exist. So we had to create it.”

The data has been created using learnings from Markforged where, in the early days, a handful of software engineers would be tasked with redesigning algorithms any time a customer came through with a challenging new part that, and get it to work. That combination of hardware and software experience is the key.

“We spent 10 years looking at all these weird geometries,” Mark said. “So when we had to create a bunch of different data sets, it's like, ‘Dude, name a geometry, we've seen it’.”

With any new technology comes pushback, and there isn’t an industry that hasn’t had to reckon with the inevitable impact of AI. Mark says Backflip has been designed as “human centric”, not to replace CAD engineers. And while he may have watched close by as the AM industry wrestled with its own share of overpromises and challenges, Mark isn’t worried about AI.

“AI is totally different. It's like a freight train,” Mark said. “Here's the thing. If you do it the right way, it's incredibly powerful. And so many people are doing it the wrong way in the manufacturing space. The same way that you saw with 3D printing, there's going to be a bunch of people who promise a bunch of stuff. And you're going to watch, and they're all going to fail. But we are doing it the right way. We're doing it the same way we did at Markforged, where we're solving a real problem for specific manufacturing use cases for specific people. That's the way to build.”

This article originally appeared inside the 'AI in AM' feature in TCT Europe Edition Vol. 33 Issue 3. Subscribe here to receive your FREE print copy of TCT Magazine, delivered to your door six times a year.