New Metal 3D Printers TCT Asia 2025: Chinese OEM Machine Preview

The Metal Additive Manufacturing OEM market in China has continued to make significant strides over the past few years, and the pace is often difficult to keep up with. Whether it's names you have heard of like Farsoon or Bright Laser Technologies or perhaps new players on the block, Chinese OEMs have Metal AM machines to meet the majority of requirements be they budgetary or size.

TCT Asia has always been the place to see the machinery first, and for the 2025 edition, that is absolutely no different. There are 118 Metal AM machines currently listed on the product list for the show, and that does not include some of the machinery TCT Magazine has had a sneak peek of that is launching at this year's event.

Here's a selection of some of the machines launching at the show that are not under embargo:

For those seeking large-scale metal printing solutions, Shenzhen Addireen Technologies (Stand 7K05) will be showcasing the XH-M660G, a machine that really emphasises the trend towards larger build volumes. This system offers a substantial 660 x 660 x 1300mm build area, specifically designed for pure copper and copper alloys, materials increasingly in demand for industries like electronics and aerospace. Addireen highlights the use of four green fibre lasers and advanced stitching technology to maintain precision and speed even at this scale.

Staying with larger systems, AVIMETAL AM TECH CO., LTD. (Stand 7K15), a company specialising in metal powder and AM, will be presenting a trio of machines: the MT-450, MT650, and MT800H. These Selective Laser Melting (SLM) systems scale upwards in build volume, culminating in the MT800H with its massive 832 x 832 x 1500mm capacity and up to 10 lasers. AVIMETAL is clearly targeting the aerospace and aviation sectors with these machines, emphasising efficient production of large, complex structural components in materials like titanium and aluminium alloys.

Moving to mid-sized and industrial solutions, CharmRay (Stand 7A55), a company specialising in metal 3D printing, will be showcasing two machines: the CR-S420 and CR-M460. The CR-S420 is a versatile mid-sized metal printer designed for industrial manufacturing, including mould production, offering configurations with 3 or 4 lasers and material compatibility across a range of alloys. The CR-M460, on the other hand, is a customised six-laser machine specifically for sole mould manufacturing, highlighting CharmRay's focus on tailored solutions for specific industries.

Hunan Vanguard Co., Ltd. (Stand 7D55), a long-established manufacturing company, will present their 600-A and 600-C 3D Laser Printing machines. The 600-A is a medium-sized, high-precision system notable for its heated build plate to address cracking in refractory metals, while the 600-C builds upon this with further optimisations for rapid manufacturing of complex parts.

Suzhou Rongsu Technology Co.,Ltd. (Stand 7D50), a company focused on automation, will be exhibiting the Metal 3D printing equipment XT-S460, designed for automatised production lines. This machine features a compact footprint and four-laser splicing to enhance efficiency, reflecting the growing demand for streamlined manufacturing processes.

Tianjin LiM Laser Technology Co., Ltd (Stand 7F30), an innovator in laser technology, will be launching the Laser Selective Melting Equipment LiM-X400 M+. This system focuses on improving workflow efficiency with direct-on-base printing and incorporates features like breathable steel process technology and predictive maintenance, aiming to enhance part quality and reduce downtime.

For more specialised applications, Qingdao Breuck Addictive manufacturing co Ltd (Stand 8C01), also known as BRIC full 3D laboratory, will be showcasing ceramic 3D printing solutions with the BL3D-50-C2 desktop ceramic printer and the BL3D-2M2 dual-material 3D/4D printer. BRIC is clearly targeting research and specialised applications, with the BL3D-50-C2 offering high precision desktop ceramic printing and the BL3D-2M2 pushing boundaries with dual-material and 4D printing capabilities, suitable for advanced material research.

Finally, FastForm Technology Co., Ltd. (Stand 8C05) will be presenting the DeskFab X1, a desktop metal 3D printer specifically for oral clinic research, indicating a move towards more accessible and application-specific metal printing solutions, particularly within the dental field.

This is just a snapshot of the metal AM innovation on display at TCT Asia 2025. With such a wide range of machines and technologies on show, the event promises to be a key indicator of the direction the metal AM market is heading. We'll be on the show floor to bring you more insights and in-depth looks at these and other exciting developments.