TCT 3Sixty: Javaid Butt - Additive manufacturing innovation is "increasingly becoming more about data intelligence"

The UK's definitive industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing event returns to the NEC Birmingham next week. TCT 3Sixty will deliver hands on demonstrations with around 200 AM products, and a free two-day conference programme featuring insights on defence, aerospace, healthcare and more. Here, we spoke to Javaid Butt (JB), Professor of Manufacturing and Product Design at Birmingham City University who will be presenting on the Innovation Stage about optimising AM with AI and digital twin.

TCT: Why the specific focus on material extrusion-based 3D printing? What are the existing challenges?

JB: Material extrusion remains one of the most accessible and widely used 3D printing technologies due to its low cost, ease of operation, and material versatility. However, its industrial adoption is hindered by challenges like poor mechanical properties and surface finish, difficulty in optimising processing parameters, and the unpredictability of faults during prints. These issues often lead to trial-and-error experimentation, wasting time and resources as well as limiting scalability for high-performance applications.

TCT: We know that AI will only be valuable to AM with good data. How are you approaching that?

JB: The significance of useful data cannot be overstated. Therefore, a systematic approach is paramount to effectively leverage the diverse information streams generated throughout the manufacturing process. To this end, a multi-modal data strategy has been adopted, incorporating sensor feedback, physics-based numerical simulations, and experimental test results to build a digital profile of each print. This data is structured and fed into AI models for training, enabling intelligent prediction of failures, quality metrics, and optimisation of processing parameters. This reduces reliance on physical testing while continuously improving the model through iterative learning.

TCT: You’re discussing combining two important future-facing technologies - AI and digital twins. How crucial is it that the manufacturing industry leans into these technologies today?

JB: AI and digital twins are not just future concepts, but have become indispensable enablers of agility, sustainability, and competitiveness. As manufacturing shifts toward smart, data-driven operations, these technologies allow companies to optimise processes, reduce downtime, enhance efficiency, and customise production in real time. Companies that delay investment in and adoption of these technologies will find themselves lagging behind, less able to compete with those who have embraced these advancements.

TCT: What insights do you expect this research will deliver?

JB: This research can help manufacturers in solving two critical problems related to the material extrusion process i.e., maintenance and identification of optimal processing parameters. It analyses the feasibility of applying a digital twin with artificial intelligence to predict the behaviour of the material extrusion 3D printing process. By leveraging artificial intelligence in tandem with digital twin technology, new insights could be unlocked, propelling the manufacturing sector towards greater innovation and competitiveness.

TCT: In one sentence, why should visitors come to this talk?

JB: To discover how AI-powered digital twins can unlock the next generation of reliable, efficient, and scalable extrusion-based 3D printing.

TCT: One final thought?

JB: I believe that innovation in AM is no longer primarily about machines and materials but is increasingly becoming more about data intelligence. Digital twins and AI together redefine that intelligence, offering a pathway to smarter, sustainable, and more adaptable manufacturing.

