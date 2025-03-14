Ten 3D scanners at TCT Asia 2025

At TCT Asia 2025, a whole host of 3D scanning solutions for a variety of industry applications will be on show in Shanghai. Whether you need to optimise the pre- or post-scanning process, or require a 3D scanning solution upgrade, there is plenty to feast your eyes on this year.

If you are attending TCT Asia in Shanghai (17-19th March), find out about the 3D scanning solutions you will be able to see in the flesh, below.

Chuck Technology – 8F70

Making its Asian premier in Shanghai, Chuck Technology’s 3D AI testing equipment is primarily used to routinely monitor children’s physical development. This includes physical development, early screening of development diseases, long-term monitoring of chronic diseases, and monitoring major diseases. The solution aims to change and speed up children's diagnosis and treatment in China, improve the national independent standards for children's growth and development, and build a large data platform for children's growth, development and disease prediction.

Using multi-eye imaging technology and visual AI algorithms, the solution collects information within milliseconds. Then a precise 3D model of the person is constructed using the information collected.

SCANTECH (HANGZHOU) CO., LTD – 8E16

SCANTECH will be premiering its versatile 3D scanner, the 3DeVOK MT, at TCT Asia. Incorporating both lasers and speckles, the solution boasts professional scanning software, flexible parameter settings, intuitive interaction, and reliable performance levels. The 3DeVOK MT is ideal for applications including artistic design, reverse engineering, 3D measurement, 3D visualisation, 3D printing, research, education and much more.

Shenzhen Jimuyida Technology Co., Ltd. – 8F20

Another Asia premier coming to TCT is the RayZoom G100. This highly integrated 3D space scanner features easy building blocks, making it very adaptable. The scanner weighs only 1.5kg, ensuring that a single person can complete any spatial data acquisition work.

Featuring advanced, hybrid solid-state laser technology, users will benefit from a large field of view, with a spatial scanning range of up to 80 metres. The scanner also includes four high-quality texture cameras, ensuring that the complex spatial environment can be perceived with spatial data and colour information accurately captured.

AESUB – 8K78

Transforming the way 3D scanning dots are applied, AESUB will be premiering its new AESUBdots Applicator Gun at TCT Asia. The days of manually placing thousands of dots could soon be a thing of the past. Instead, load this solution with a roll of dots, and then the gun is ready to go. The scanning preparation process is now smoother and faster than before.

AESUB Magnetic Dots, another world premier for the company, are reusable and provide a sustainable and time-saving approach to setting up scans. Designed with a 6mm diameter and retro-reflective surface, this solution offers improvements to scanning accuracy, while the magnetic backing ensures easy placement on any metal surface.

Additionally, AESUB will be celebrating its Asia debut of the company’s self-vanishing scanning spray solution, AESUB violet.

Artec 3D – 8A03

Last September, the Artec Spider II was unveiled. Now, the 3D scanner will make its Asia debut at TCT Asia. The Artec Spider II is designed to easily capture complex objects, sharp edges, and fine lines, with an enhanced level of detail as well as 0.05mm resolution. Users that demand high resolution, flexibility, and extraordinary detail may be satisfied with this solution.

TECHLEGO (TIANJIN) CO., LTD – 8N64

TECHLEGO will be showcasing the new flagship model of its 9 series, the i9 structured light 3D scanner. Featuring a 1200w pixel high-definition industrial camera and an upgraded 2k optical machine with higher resolution (1920 x 1080), the i9 boasts improvements to the scanning of micro components with greater accuracy and attention to detail. This high level of precision ensures that the solution is ideal for applications within the aerospace, cultural relic protection, military, precision moulds, and virtual reality sectors.

TECHLEGO’s colour 3D scanner obtains both the 3D model of an object as well as the colour information of the surface of said object. Integrating high precision, speed, and colour reproduction capabilities, this solution is designed to fulfil the needs of users in fields like cultural heritage protection, film and television special effects, industrial design, and medical auxiliary design.

Completing TECHLEGO’s trio of 3D scanning world premieres is the G1Q-S model. Compatible with the Smart-1 series of 3D intelligent cameras, the model can be used with a variety of different types of lenses. With an optimised hardware design, product IP level improvement, a more compact structure, and reduced weight, the solution is ideal for use in automated production lines for size inspection as well as grabbing, palletising, and positioning scenarios.

Beijing Xunheng Technology Co., Ltd – 8K85

Built on the advanced TLP platform, the Vlight boasts a compact design, weighs only 500g, and is easily portable. The solution offers two scanning ranges, 100mm and 300mm, with a dot pitch of 0.12mm and accuracy of 0.04mm. Additionally, Vlight utilises an infrared light with a 600FPS sensor and a 5MP lens, providing high-quality scanning.