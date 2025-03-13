Ten additive manufacturing material advancements to be showcased at TCT Asia 2025

Expand Hebei High Melting Point Metals Co., Ltd

As the Asian additive manufacturing market has grown in recent years, attention has mainly focused on the size and capability of the machinery OEMs are making available to manufacturers.

But Eastern additive manufacturing players are not only pushing the envelope when it comes to the amount of lasers they're able to pack into their powder bed machines, they're also focused on advancing the materials those machines process.

From world premieres to Asia debuts, magnesium to microspheres, here is what you can expect from TCT Asia 2025 (17-19th March, Shanghai).

Metals

Jiangsu Vilory Advanced Material Technology Co, Ltd – 7F57

Jiangsu Vilory Advanced Material Technology will give three materials their Asia debuts at the upcoming TCT Asia event. Chief among them is the F30C material, a new type of hot work die steel that is said to boast excellent thermal crack resistance, overall cracking resistance, impact toughness, ductility and excellent tempering resistance. After heat treatment, the impact energy at room temperature can reach 35±2J, hardness can reach 43±1HRC, and the thermal conductivity at room temperature is 26.07W/ (m*k), making it suitable for applications such as die casting, extrusion and forging.

The company will also showcase its Ti31 and GH4099 materials for the first time in Asia.

Acc Material Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd – 8A37

Another company heralding from Jiangsu, Acc Material Technology, will launch its RAE600.1 aluminium alloy powder. This material is a 600 MPa grade ultra-high-performance alloy, exhibiting particle size specifications of 15-53µm and boasting high sphericity, good flowability, high bulk density and a particle size distribution that can be adjusted according to customer requirements. It can also achieve a ductility greater than 8% and has been developed for aerospace applications.

Hebei High Melting Point Metals Co., Ltd – 7D63

Sphericity is among the key features of the materials Hebei High Melting Point Metals will be presenting at TCT Asia this year. Its Spherical Niobium powder is said to boast a purity of ≥ 99.9% and spheroidization rate of ≥ 95%, while it also exhibits good fluidity, high tap density, and easy powder feeding. The company will also showcase its Spherical Copper powder (spheroidization rate of ≥ 95%) and its Spherical Nickel-Chromium Alloy powder (spheroidization rate of ≥ 98%).

Deep Material Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd – 7K73

Among the several material products to be presented by Deep Material Technology will be its IN738LC Ni-based superalloy powder. This material, often used in aerospace, is known to have a high sensitivity to cracking in 3D printing processes, but Deep Material Technology will show TCT Asia visitors how it has successfully inhibited cracking to enable complex structural parts. The company will be able to present as-printed samples which boast tensile yield strengths of 850-950 MPa, an ultimate tensile strength of 1250-1450 MPa, and an elongation at break of 23-39%.

Ningbo Chuangrun New Materials Co., Ltd – 8E105

The last of our metal AM material highlights comes from Ningbo Chuangrun New Materials, who will be exhibiting its Electrolytic Titanium Crystal product. Electrolytic Titanium Crystal is a branched or clustered metal particle produced by molten salt electrolysis of sponge titanium or other titanium materials, generally silver white or silver grey in colour, with no visible inclusions. Further purification of sponge titanium is carried out to remove impurities that are difficult to remove from sponge titanium, resulting in electrolytic titanium with a purity of 99.99% or higher and a minimum oxygen content of less than 0.008%. The company says the titanium boasts ultra-high purity, ultra-low oxygen content, stable product quality and low fluctuation, making it suitable for high-end applications in aerospace.

Polymers

TPM 3D Printing Technology Co., Ltd – 8D10

The first of our polymer AM material highlights is TPM 3D Printing Technology’s new high-toughness copolyamide material which will be officially launched at TCT Asia next week. Precimid1190Pro BLK is said to boast excellent printing precision and material reuse rate, with TPM suggesting the material is suitable for use in the manufacture of digital rehabilitation aids. An orthoses application that harnesses the material has been listed by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology as one of the "First Batch of Additive Manufacturing Typical Application Scenarios", with TPM able to discuss the application in more detail at the show.

Miniqtech Shanghai Ltd – 8N60

Miniqtech Shanghai will present its H140 heat-resistant resin for photopolymer 3D printing at TCT Asia 2025. Said to boast outstanding high-temperature performance and mechanical properties, Miniqtech says the material can operate stably in environments above 120°C. It exhibits an ultimate tensile strength of up to 110 MPa and an elongation at break of 9%.

Wuhu Weiqiu New Material Technology Co., Ltd – 8A66

In another world premiere, Wuhu Weiqiu New Material Technology will unveil its specialised nylon microspheres offering, which are based on its independently developed ‘reactive phase separation’ technology. The company says this technology has helped it to develop a series of nylon microspheres that can meet the special requirements of SLS powder bed 3D printing. Compared with traditional solvent precipitation method nylon powder, the company says its products have the characteristics of high sphericity, reasonable particle size distribution, high loose density, strong designability, high heat aging resistance, rich colour, and good mechanical properties.

Polymaker – 8E50

Polymaker is one of a select few companies to have exhibited at every TCT Asia event and will return this year to showcase its Panchroma Matte PLA material. This bioplastic-based filament was previously marketed under the PolyTerra PLA brand and is able to be printed at speeds of up to 300mm/s and at temperatures of between 190-230°C. The company will also showcase its Fiberon PET-CF17 carbon fibre-reinforced grade that features high module, heat resistance, and moisture insensitivity, as well as its Fiberon PPS-Cf10 carbon fibre-reinforced PPS material.

NatureWorks – 8C61

In the last of our polymer AM material highlights, NatureWorks will launch its Ingeo 3D300 material, specially engineered for faster printing. The material can print at speeds of up to 300mm/s and boasts an optimal transparency that makes colouring and colour matching easier. NatureWorks also says the material delivers minimal stringing and impressive bridging length even at high printing speeds.

