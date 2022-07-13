KOKONI announce new 3D printer with AI 3D modelling

× Expand KOKONI EC-1 3D printer

KOKONI, a company based in Hong Kong who focus on connecting the virtual world and the real world with innovative 3D printing solutions, has announced the launch of an AI 3D modelling 3D printer, the KOKONI EC-1, which they are claiming to be the world’s first to have instant AI 3D modelling.

The new device, which is available on Indiegogo, makes it easy and affordable for anyone to create photo-realistic 3D models from 2D images using just their phone and a KOKONI printer.

To use the EC-1, users need to download the mobile app, after which they can simply take photos or upload them to generate a 3D model that prints directly in photorealistic detail. The system uses an advanced Smart AI algorithm which KOKONI claims seamlessly turns the 2D images into 3D like magic.

KOKONI state that the advanced AI algorithm allows for anyone to transform creativity, inspiration and imagination into reality, and is a great way to start exploring the world of 3D modelling for beginners, hobbyists and experts alike.

Previously, the process of creating a 3D model from a 2D image required multiple steps, involving converting the image to a different file type and using certain programs. A process called photogrammetry uses a series of 2D images to produce a 3D model, or there are tools such as Smoothie 3D that can sculpt or create models from single 2D images, but they require patience.

“As virtual reality becomes a bigger part of our daily lives, we seek ways to make meaningful connections between the virtual and real worlds. The EC-1 is part of that journey, with powerful AI algorithms that make 3D modelling easy for anyone,” said KOKONI CEO Chen Tianrun.

Tianrun added: “There is no longer any need to work with complicated modelling software or use expensive equipment. With just a smartphone and the KOKONI EC-1, photorealistic 3D avatars and models come to life at the touch of a button.”

The new printer has a specially developed nozzle and PLA filament, KOKONI say that it is a quiet and fast machine, printing at speeds up to 80mm/s. The EC-1 contains a 1.4GHz quad-core processor and self-developed silent driver in order to provide faster processing along with integrated AI motion control.

