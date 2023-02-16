Phase3D introduces early adopter program for real-time inspection of 3D printing

× Expand Phase3D Project Fringe uses structured light technology to measure the build area

Phase3D (formerly Additive Monitoring) has announced the launch of its Early Adopter Program for Project Fringe, an opportunity for companies to access a ‘state-of-the-art’ in-situ inspection system for additive manufacturing.

The company began as a spinout from the University of California in 2021 with a real-time quality monitoring system. The patent-pending Project Fringe technology offers in-situ inspection of each powder layer in 3D printing processes.

“At Phase3D, we’ve created a real-time inspection system using rapid height measurement technology to detect and classify process anomalies during 3D printing,” said Niall O’Dowd, PhD, Founder and CEO of Phase3D. “Our goal is to reduce the cost per part in AM by shifting the paradigm from in-situ monitoring to in-situ inspection, a repeatable quality and certification system based on direct measurement.”

Project Fringe is a proprietary structured light technology that measures any powder-based AM process. The real-time data creates detailed measurements for where and when a print anomaly occurs. The system presents the data in 3D, allowing users to see a multitude of print anomalies in real time.

Phase3D is currently compatible with 3D printers including the EOS M 290, ExOne/Desktop Metal Innovent, Concept Laser M2, Renishaw AM400, and DMG MORI LASERTEC 30. The company says that additional 3D printers can be retrofitted based on individual customer demand.

O’Dowd added: “After validating the technology with partners at NASA, the Air Force Research Lab, and several Department of Energy labs, we are excited to unveil the Early Adopter Program this February. We are offering our inspection tool to manufacturers for a greatly reduced software fee, in exchange for data exchange.”

Phase3D is including time with its team to initialise Project Fringe on-site and retrofit installed printers in the program, as well as keeping the project up and running via a monthly software license.

