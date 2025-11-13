3D Spark establishes advisory group made up of industry leaders & investors

× Expand 3D Spark

3D Spark has closed an invite-only community round that supplements the 2 million EUR it raised in seed funding earlier this year.

The software company has brought together industry leaders, strategic advisors and investors to support its next growth phase.

3D Spark will now be able to count on the guidance of Jens Schumann, co-founder of Tipp24 (now ZEAL Network SE); Andreas Saar, Former Vice President of Siemens PLM Software, Prof. Dr.-Ing. Claus Emmelmann, founder Laser Zentrum Nord (now Fraunhofer IAPT); Dr. Omar Fergani, co-founder and CEO of 1000 Kelvin; Dr. Jan Wilkes, Global R&D Head, Fette Compacting and former Flobal R&D Head at SLM Solutions; Jan Peter Schween, co-founder & Head of Sales at SWARM Biotactics; Prof. Dr.-Ing. Jens Telgkamp, Professor at HAW Hamburg and former R&T Lead Additive Manufacturing at Airbus; Dr Karsten Klinger, CFO iC Consult Group; and Prof. Dr.-Ing. Jens Wulfsberg, Head of Manufacturing Engineering Laboratory at Helmut Schmidt University.

Several other angel investors and 3D Spark team members have also participated in the round.

“This round was about more than funding; it was about building a community around our mission,” said Ruben Meuth, founder and CEO of 3D Spark. “We’re honoured to have such outstanding leaders from industry, research, and entrepreneurship join us in driving more efficient, sustainable and digital manufacturing globally.”

With this newly formed network of strategic investors and advisors, 3D Spark is set to expand into new vertical markets, diversify into manufacturing technologies beyond additive manufacturing, and is also targeting an entry into the US market.