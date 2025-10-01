3D Systems launches MJP 300W Plus 3D printing system for jewellery manufacturing

Expand 3D Systems

3D Systems has launched the MJP 300W Plus 3D printing system for jewellery manufacturing.

Described as the most advanced and versatile of the company's 3D wax printers, the MJP 300W Plus is said to be suitable for jewellers of all sizes, with 3D Systems confident it will provide greater efficiency and high-quality results.

According to 3D Systems, the MJP 300W Plus prints extremely intricate wax patterns, which can be used for the casting of precious metal jewellery. Meanwhile, its combination of 'exceptional resolution' and dissolvable, meltable supports enables precise surface quality, reducing the need for extensive finishing labour and costly polishing of precious metal castings. The MJP 300W Plus can be used in combination with 3D Systems’ portfolio of VisiJet 100% wax materials, as well as the company's 3D Sprint software and Surface Enhance feature.

3D Systems has also equipped the printer with three print modes. High Resolutuon mode (QHD) maintains its functionality to deliver high levels of quality and resolution (i.e., 2,400 dpi in X, 1,800 dpi in Y, 1,800 dpi in Z) at high speeds with 20% lower material consumption than other available systems. Premium Mode (ZHD) is said to be ideal for high fidelity patterns with upward facing contours. Throughput is increased by more than 30% from the previous model. And Standard Mode (XHD) provides the optimal blend of speed and quality to quickly deliver a larger number of patterns for high volume jewelry manufacturers. This mode enables 30% productivity improvements as compared to the MJP 300W.

To reduce product costs, 3D Systems’ print process engineers have enabled the use of break-away supports that reduce required post-processing time by up to 60% and support material waste by up to 50%. With data security a key consideration, 3D Systems has ensured all pattern design files are maintained locally as opposed to in the Cloud to protect valuable intellectual property. The printer has also been engineered to meet the requirements of a variety of Cybersecurity Standards that will take effect in 2027 in both the United States and Europe.

“Additive manufacturing gives artisans unprecedented creative freedom,” said Marty Johnson, vice president, product & technical fellow, 3D Systems. “The MJP 300W Plus empowers jewellery makers with a complete, integrated system—including materials, 3D printing technology, software, and built-in application expertise—that enhances productivity and ensures reliable, high-quality results. With this new solution, 3D Systems is demonstrating our commitment to giving our customers the tools they need to innovate, scale, and achieve agility with ease.”

“The precision and reliability of 3D Systems’ new MJP 300W Plus jewellery printer has significantly advanced our production process and transformed how we design and produce custom pieces,” added Mustafa Cebeci, Cebeci Gold, solution partner of EMA Jewelry, one of a select few customers to have early access to the MJP 300W Plus. “The MJP 300W Plus allows us to achieve complex geometries and fine details with faster printer speeds and reduced material waste—giving us higher efficiency and reduced costs.”

The MJP 300W Plus is now available for ordering.