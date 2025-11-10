3DPRINTUK installs two more HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing systems

× Expand HP

Additive manufacturing service bureau 3DPRINTUK has installed an additional two HP 5210 Pro Systems, increasing its Multi Jet Fusion capacity by 25%.

The investment of nearly 1 million GBP has taken its total number of HP additive manufacturing systems up to ten.

3DPRINTUK says the addition of the two new machines will allow the company to take on ‘even larger and more complex projects.’

“We are now operating with a machine count that’s five times bigger than the average UK bureau,” said Nick Allen, CEO of 3DPRINTUK. “If we can’t fulfil a high-volume order using additive manufacture, then no one can. This investment is about staying ahead of demand and continuing to deliver the speed, quality and reliability our customers expect.”

Alongside this investment, 3DPRINTUK has achieved JOSCAR (Joint Supply Chain Accreditation Register) certification, which ensures the company meets rigorous standards for compliance, capability and quality assurance. JOSCAR is used by major organisations in aerospace, defence and security. To earn this certification, 3DPRINTUK has undergone a thorough evaluation process that covers business and financial standing, health and safety, environmental management, ethical operations, and supply chain security.

“JOSCAR certification is a major step forward for us,” added Allen. “It demonstrates our commitment to operating at the highest standards across every aspect of our business, and it opens doors to more mission-critical projects in regulated industries.”