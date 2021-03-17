Adaptive3D & Aerosport team up to develop 3D printing applications using elastomer materials

× Expand Adaptive 3D Aerosport

Adaptive3D has announced a partnership with Ohio-based service provider Aerosport to develop and manufacture applications based on 3D printing elastomer technology.

The collaboration has come about after Aerosport’s purchase of a Carima DM400 top-down DLP 3D printer, which the company is harnessing in tandem with Adaptive3D Elastic ToughRubber 90 and 70 elastomer materials.

Through this alliance, the companies are hoping to expedite the adoption of additively manufactured elastomer solutions by developing and manufacturing functional parts with Aerosport’s newly acquired elastomer 3D printing capacity. Adaptive3D has built out its elastomer materials portfolio to serve users in the consumer, healthcare, transportation and oil and gas sectors. Its materials are developed from proprietary chemistry and are said to deliver ‘market leading’ elongation, toughness and cyclic durability in one-pot, one-part, shelf-stable photoresins. Aerosport, meanwhile, has been working with thousands of customers within some of the aforementioned sectors for 25 years. Its 3D printing capacity includes Multi Jet Fusion, Stereolithography, bottom-up DLP and top-down DLP, the last of which will now form the focus of its partnership with Adaptive3D.

“We are delighted that end customers now have access to rapidly produce functional elastomers at scale,” commented Dr Walter Voit, Adaptive3D CEO. “This partnership to develop applications and facilitate series production for our OEM customer base is founded on a great relationship with Aerosport leadership and amplified by their years of proven additive manufacturing experience and expertise.”

“We have spent several years validating the market for 3D printed elastomeric parts utilising other platforms,” added Geoff Combs, Aerosport CEO. “But the top-down DLP printing platform combined with the superior performance of Adaptive3D’s photoelastomer products generates a higher ROI to my business while delivering better quality parts to my customers. This is validated by over three months of backlog production capacity already booked for this programme.”

