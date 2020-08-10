Additive Insight Live: Substantial 3D printing investments and write-offs

×

Following our tour of Photocentric's COVID-19 3D printer farm, we continue our Additive Insight live stream series with a discussion on the biggest 3D printing news of the week including some significant financial reports and investments. Plus, TCT editors Daniel O'Connor, Sam Davies and Laura Griffiths delve in the latest issue of TCT Magazine, a unique double edition featuring stories on additive in aerospace, heavy industry, culture and more.

Join us for the live broadcast on 10th August at 3pm (BST) and get the latest digital issues of TCT Magazine for free here.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.