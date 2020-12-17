Marshall CTO on additive manufacturing in aerospace and defence

From our TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect series, Patrick Wood, Chief Technical Officer and Engineering Director at Marshall Aerospace and Defence examines new capabilities of 3D printed aerospace parts using ALM at the UK-headquartered engineering company.

With two main polymer 3D printers in-house, the company uses a Stratasys 450MC in its production and manufacturing activities for products such as composite mould tools and flight capable parts, while a Stratasys F370 is deployed in research & development and prototyping jobs for trial components and manufacturing aids.

On the aerospace leaders adoption of additive manufacturing, Wood said: "[AM is] great for us to take a product from a concept through to a prototype through into production, and we've certainly got plenty of examples in recent years."

