AMCM among first customers to purchase Solukon's large SFM-AT1500-S metal depowdering system

× Expand Solukon Martin Bullemer, Managing Director AMCM and Andreas Hartmann, CEO/CTO of Solukon with the SFM-AT1500-S at Formnext 2024.

AMCM GmbH has been announced as one of the first customers of Solukon's new SFM-AT1500-S metal depowdering system.

Solukon unveiled the new solution at this year's Formnext, noting that the SFM-AT1500-S was its largest metal depowdering product yet and could process parts weighing up to 2,100 kg.

The SFM-AT1500-S has a process envelope of 600 x 600 x 1500 or 820 x 820 x 1300 mm, with Solukon describing it as the 'ideal depowdering system for heavy-duty requirements and dimensions.'

As with the SFM-AT1000-S, Solukon worked closely with AMCM throughout the development phase of the new system. This collaboration allowed the ideas and requirements of AMCM to be directly integrated into the design. Solukon says the resulting SFM-AT1500-S is perfectly tailored to the requirements of the AMCM M 8K printer.

supplementing the SFM-AT1000-S's size, Solukon has equipped with system with its SPR-Pathfinder, which has been developed to eliminate the need for manual programming during powder removal by using the CAD file to calculate the optimal movements for the component within the Solukon system. Users can also use the SPR-Pathfinder during the design process to check whether their complex components will be cleaned, while Solukon says it also helped to save substantial time and costs.

“SPR-Pathfinder is a tool that every customer would certainly like to have, and so do we. The software is indispensable for complex components because the exact movement pattern for very complex geometries cannot be generated using human imagination alone. The software eliminates the need for any human programming effort,” said Martin Bullemer, Managing Director of AMCM.

Andreas Hartmann, CEO/CTO of Solukon, added: “The exchange with our OEM partners is one of our guiding principles. With AMCM, we have always shared the approach of pushing the boundaries of what is possible for our customers. This has enabled us to launch a depowdering system for components weighing up to 2,100 kg in record time.”