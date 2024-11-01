AMT appoints Paul Carlson as Chief Commercial Officer

Expand AMT

AMT has appointed Paul Carlson as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Carlson boasts more than 20 years of experience in the additive manufacturing industry and is said to specialise in driving revenue growth, building high-performance teams, and developing strategic business plans.

As CCO of AMT, he will oversee sales, marketing, customer support and channel partner programs, with AMT hoping his expertise and experience will enhance the company's global market position.

Carlson joins AMT from 3DXTECH, where he directed all commercial activities and helped to double the company's revenue as Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Prior to 3DXTECH, Carlson was the Vice President & General Manager for the Americas at INTAMSYS, where he helped to establish the US subsidiary and increase revenue by 400% in two years, while he has also had stints at Fisher Unitech and Stratasys. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Minnesota, and also completed the Global Leadership Program at Babson College in Boston, Massachusetts.

"Paul's extensive experience and proven track record in the additive manufacturing industry make him an invaluable addition to our executive team," said Joseph Crabtree, Founder and CEO of AMT. "His appointment is crucial as we embark on this new phase of sustainable growth. We are excited to welcome him aboard and are confident that his leadership will drive our commercial strategies to new heights."

"I have been incredibly fortunate to spend the last 20+ years in the additive manufacturing industry. This experience gives me significant appreciation for the immense value that AMT's PostPro brings to customers around the globe," added Paul Carlson. "I'm excited to join Joseph Crabtree and the passionate team of professionals at AMT in their pursuit to transform 3D printing from a prototype development tool into a reliable manufacturing technology, suitable for high-volume production."