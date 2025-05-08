AMT launches high-performance consumables for DyeMansion DM60 and Powershot post-processing equipment

× Expand AMT

AMT has unveiled a new line of high-performance, cost-effective consumables designed for compatibility with DyeMansion DM60 colouring systems and Powershot S/C blasting equipment.

The new products have been made available via AMT's new webshop and global reseller network. They are said to offer customers up to 50% savings compared to OEM list prices, with 'additional benefits for volume and long-term commitments.'

With free samples immediately available, AMT says its Production-Grade DYE-BLK Black Coloring delivers 'the same deep, uniform black finish at 50% less cost.' It is said to work with all major dyeing machines, is compatible with all powder-based printing technologies, is compliant with REACH, free from PFAS, and is distributed in fully recyclable packaging. More colours are set to be announced at a later date.

AMT says the new offering has been tested rigorously, with several 'top-tier' service bureaus providing feedback. As a result, AMT believes the new consumables deliver reliable, consistent results that meet stringent industrial standards.

“We’ve collaborated closely with industry-leading suppliers to create a plug-and-play alternative that matches the performance of existing offerings,” said Dr. Konstantin Rybalcenko, Chief Scientist at AMT. “Our new capsule design enhances both user experience and process consistency.”

Joseph Crabtree, CEO of AMT, added: “We believe customers deserve alternatives. Many have told us high consumable costs were limiting their ability to scale. Our new range brings dormant machines back to life and opens the door to more sustainable, cost-effective production.”

Paul Carlson, AMT’s new Chief Commercial Officer, offered: “We’re providing customers with more choices, allowing them to find the best solution for their specific needs. These new products expand the possibilities in post processing technologies, giving users even greater flexibility than ever before.”