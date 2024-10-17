DyeMansion begins distribution of ASM VX1 vapour smoothing system through global reseller channel

Expand ASM

DyeMansion has entered into a strategic partnership with a young post-processing company based in Munich.

Through their agreement, DyeMansion will make ASM’s VX1 vapour smoothing system available to customers worldwide via its reseller network.

ASM is said to offer a ‘state-of-the-art and compact’ entry-level smoothing solution that has been designed to meet the requirements of a wide range of industries. DyeMansion believes its support of ASM will help the company to establish vapour smoothing globally.

DyeMansion itself has installed 50 vapour smoothing machines since launching its Powerfuse S at Formnext in 2019, and more than 1,000 systems overall. AMS, meanwhile, is seeing the first users of its VX1 machine deploy the system, with service provider FORMRISE confirmed as an early customer.

“At FORMRISE, we are seeing a constant increase in demand for high-quality post-processed parts,” said Peter Spitzwiser, Managing Director of FORMRISE GmbH. “The VX1 is ideal for starting our as a 3D printing service provider with this technology and enables us to further increase our service portfolio in terms of quantity and quality with a low initial investment.”

This partnership aims to integrate the ASM solution into existing post-processing workflows, with DyeMansion partners Bechtle Additive Manufacturing Deutschland GmbH and SGSolution AG among the first reseller partners to commence distribution of the AMS VX1. The market launch of the system in the USA is planned for sometime within the next 12 months.

"With DyeMansion, we have found the ideal partner to roll out our technology globally,” said Dr Jakob Neuhäuser, CEO and co-founder of ASM. “Thanks to DyeMansion's extensive market access and post-processing expertise, we are convinced that our VX1 smoothing system will quickly find its way into the production processes of many companies."

A key reason for the union between the two companies is a shared goal of developing and distributing PFAS-free solvents for vapour smoothing. Both companies, a press release stated, are determined to make the future of surface finishing safer and more sustainable by eliminating the use of PFAS.

“The EU, the US and other industrialised nations are taking steps to further regulate the use of PFAS chemicals due to their potential to harm the environment and human health,” said DyeMansion CEO Felix Ewald. “Industrial companies in various sectors are working to eliminate PFAS from their applications. Unfortunately, vapour smoothing is still often based on the use of PFAS solvents. Considering the potential risks to people and the environment in the area of EHS, we believe this is not sustainable. This has to change.”