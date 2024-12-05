DyeMansion launches Powershot X with cleaning and surfacing capabilities

× Expand DyeMansion

DyeMansion has unveiled updates to its Powershot series and DM60 post-processing systems, while also adding a new Automotive Colorsx range.

The company introduced the product upgrades and additions at Formnext.

According to DyeMansion, its new PowerShot X system represents a new generation in automated blasting technology. The PolyShot X is capable of running cleaning processes, surfacing processes, and a combined cleaning and surfacing process. This, the company says, provides customers with greater adaptability. Among the other key features of the PolyShot X include a flexible workflow that allows users to switch between modes base on production needs, allowing manufacturers to respond quickly to changing volumes and quality demands.

The company’s new generation DM60 Reservoir, meanwhile, introduces an enhanced, eco-friendly and cost-saving solution for black dyeing in any required volume. It is also equipped with built-in sensors to manage precise water usage for each dyeing cycle, supporting multiple dyeing volumes from small to extra-large, and enabling the reuse of black dyeing water up to 12 times. Residual heat from previous cycles is said to shorten process times by up to 30%, while bulk pricing on cartridges cuts black dyeing costs by over 50%, according to the company. Freshwater consumption and wastewater production are also said to be reduced by 12 times.

Finally, DyeMansion’s new Automotive Colorsx range has been designed to specifically to meet the rigorous demands of the automotive industry and is said to be suitable for applications where high light and heat resistance are required. DyeMansion claims the range ensures colour stability and longevity, while reducing costs. Colours in the Automotive Colorsx line achieve up to four times higher grey scale values tested according to the D47 1431 norm, with DyeMansion also able to tailor its offering to the specific aesthetic and functional needs of the customer.