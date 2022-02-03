DyeMansion receives additional €15m from EU

× Expand DyeMansion DyeMansion portfolio DyeMansion's Print-to-Product workflow.

DyeMansion has announced additional funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) worth around €15m.

The European Investment Bank has provided €11m of investment, with the European Innovation Council pledging the additional €4m. It takes the company’s total financing up to €43m, with notable rounds of investment also coming in September 2018 and August 2020.

Over the last few years, DyeMansion has established itself as a leading provider of post-processing equipment for additive manufacturing technology, recently revealing updates to its VapourFuse Surfacing technology in September and introducing the new DM60 Black Line in November. In 2020, the European Innovation Council selected DyeMansion to be part of its first ‘Green Deal’ call as part of the EU’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme, and in Q4 of 2021 the company recorded more than 100 sales of its machines.

DyeMansion believes the recent funding from the EIC and EIB will support the company’s long-term development, and to that end, it has also added Felix Reinshagen and Peter Nietzer to its Board of Directors to support its next phase of growth. Reinshagen is founder and CEO of high-tech start-up NavVis and will be available to DyeMansion founders and management as a ‘sparring partner’, while Nietzer, an entrepreneur who also sits on the Supervisory Board of Voxeljet, will join as Board of Directors.

Combining this additional expertise with continued backing from the EU, DyeMansion is confident it will reinforce its service to the 3D printing market.

“The financial support of the EU as well as the additional expertise on the board will help DyeMansion continue to lead the transformation of the 3D printing industry at the forefront,” commented DyeMansion CEO and co-founder Felix Ewald. “Combined with the momentum in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the continued support of our existing investors, we are now well positioned to continue to energetically develop relevant, highly industrial technologies that help our customers product 3D printed products with superior quality.”

“Through this investment, the EIC Fund is backing the additive manufacturing post-processing company growth and helping this company to implement a more sustainable supply chain,” commented Nicklas Bergman, EIC Fund Investment Committee member.

Fabrizio Morgera, Senior Investment Officer at the EIB, added: “We believe in the 3D printing market and post-processing should be one of the winners following the COVID crisis, concerning global supply chains and sustainability.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.