Moleroda delivers UK's first ENESKApostprocess system to Apex Additive Technologies

× Expand Moleroda

Moleroda Finishing Systems has delivered the first ENESKApostprocess system in the UK to Apex Additive Technologies.

The system, from German company joke Technology, is said to be focused on delivering optimal safety when processing reactive materials, specifically 3D printed parts. Apex, a Welsh metal additive manufacturing provider specialising in laser powder bed fusion, is said to have already reported successful support removal, powder elimination, build-plate separation, and fine surface smoothing since installing the system.

“Post-processing at high surface speeds can be extremely hazardous due to the generation of fine metallic dusts, which pose significant risks to both health and workplace cleanliness,” Youssef Beshay, Founder and CEO of Apex Additive Technologies said. “These particulates also present a high risk from a DSEAR perspective, demanding stringent control measures. Our ENESKApostprocess addresses all these concerns in one system.”

The ENESKApostprocess features a 0.75m² cabin for processing of both large and small printed parts. Fine dust is automatically extracted through an ATEX-rated filter to protect against explosion, and the door remains locked until the cabin air meets cleanliness standards above those of the surrounding environment. The system’s design also allows operators to use high-speed air tools and micromotors without requiring additional PPE, which Moleroda says provides “a significant leap” in safety and efficiency.

Moleroda is set to exhibit its finishing solutions at TCT 3Sixty, the UK's definitive industrial additive manufacturing and 3D printing event, on 4-5th June at the NEC Birmingham, UK. Register for free to attend and book a meeting with Moleroda.