Nikon SLM Solutions installs Solukon SFM-AT1500-S depowdering system at Nikon AM Technology Center

× Expand Solukon/Nikon SLM Solutions

Nikon SLM Solutions has installed a Solukon SFM-AT1500-S depowdering system at its AM Technology Center in Long Beach.

The Nikon AM Technology Center offers design for additive manufacturing (DfAM), prototyping and production services across a 90,000m² footprint.

Equipped with systems such as the NXG 600E large-format metal 3D printing - which is capable of printing parts up to 1,500 mm high in one piece - Nikon SLM has now moved to deploy the SFM-AT1500-S to bolster its offering.

SFM-AT1500-S is currently Solukon's largest metal depowdering system. It can accommodate parts with dimensions up to 600 x 600 x 1500 mm or 820 x 820 x 1300 mm with a maximum weight of 2100 kg, including the build plate. The post-processing system has been designed to enable the fully automated, programmable cleaning of complex structures and channels, with Solukon's SPR-Pathfinder software allowing users to calculate how the component needs to be moved in the Solukon system by analysing the CAD file. This calculation can take place as soon as the CAD file of the component has been created, enabling manufacturers to simulate the depowdering step during the design process. Despite this capability, Solukon has endeavoured to ensure the machine is as compact as it can possibly be.

“Maximum capacity, minimum structure was one of the guiding principles when designing the system,” said Solukon CEO/CTO Andreas Hartmann. “This means that the system can accommodate extremely large components, but at the same time has a very narrow design. This is because space in production sites is very valuable and limited, especially in modern production environments.”

“At our Nikon AM Technology Center in Long Beach, we offer our customers a machine portfolio that meets the highest demands,” added Gerhard Bierleutgeb, Chief Operating Officer at Nikon SLM Solutions. “With the SFM-AT1500-S from Solukon, we have installed the ideal system for the postprocessing of highly complex, very large components. We were already in close contact with the Solukon team during the concept phase, so that our wishes were incorporated into the development of the depowdering system.”

In addition to its purchase of the SFM-AT1500-S, Nikon SLM Solutions has also invested in the SFM-PCU powder collection unit, which will allow the company to safely extract powder for collection in a large container that is monitored by sensors.