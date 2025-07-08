Plus Metal to install Hiperbaric HIP system to boost high-value aerospace components

× Expand Hiperbaric

Plus Metal is set to take delivery of a Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) system from Hiperbaric.

The Taiwanese manufacturer says the installation of the Hiperbaric HIP 93, one of the largest HIP systems in Hiperbaric’s portfolio, will help to bolster its capabilities in the manufacture of high-value-added components for the aerospace sector.

Lin Zanshengm, Chairman of Plus Metal, said, “HIP technology ensures our company a robust position within the global landscape of advanced material applications, further solidifying Taiwan’s crucial role in the international aerospace supply chain.”

Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) is applied to eliminate internal porosity and enhance the structural integrity of metallic and ceramic components by applying high pressure (up to 2,000 bar / 29,000 psi) and elevated temperatures (up to 2,000 °C) in an isostatic environment. HIP significantly enhances the strength and durability of critical materials used in the aerospace industry, such as nickel-based superalloys (Inconel), titanium alloys (Ti64, TiAl), and cobalt-chromium alloys (CoCr), ensuring materials achieves 100% of their theoretical density. It also allows for the manufacturing of complex geometries with fewer internal defects and improved surface finishes, making the process particularly beneficial for parts made with additive manufacturing to increase the strength and toughness.

The Spanish high-pressure processing equipment supplier announced its move into the additive manufacturing space in 2019, stating "enormous potential" for HIP in the 3D printing of medical and aerospace products. Speaking to TCT last year, Rubén García, HIP Project Manager at Hiperbaric told TCT, "The most demanding industrial sectors – medical implants, aeronautics, nuclear, military – are already benefiting from the advantages of AM and HIP, and the synergy between the two concepts provides an answer to all the technical and productive requirements of these industries." This synergy, Hiperbaric believes, allows 3D printed aerospace components to meet the stringent strength standards of traditionally forged parts.