PostProcess expands reseller network for 3D printing post-processing technology in Europe and Asia

PostProcess Technologies is expanding its reseller network across Europe and Asia for its additive manufacturing post-processing machinery.

The expansion, which includes IZIT in Croatia, Altair Consulting in Switzerland, Laser Lines in the UK, MONOTECH Systems Limited in India, and AAM Co. in South Korea, means the company’s technology is now available in 43 countries

"These partnerships further extend our global reach and build on the strong foundation we’ve established with our 500+ customers in North America and the EU,“ said Jeff Mize, CEO, PostProcess. “All five of our new Channel Partners are proven leaders in additive manufacturing within their respective markets. They will help drive advanced thinking and cutting-edge technology adoption, expanding our markets on a global scale and providing exceptional service to our customers.”

PostProcess specialises in automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for additive manufacturing with its patent-pending software, hardware, and chemistry technologies. The company’s solutions automate industrial 3D printing’s most common post-printing processes including support, resin, and powder removal, as well as surface finishing. Earlier this year, the company, based in Buffalo, NY, received its fourth investment from NY Ventures, a program of Empire State Development, a significant milestone in its Series C funding round in what Mize described as “an exciting phase of growth.” In May, PostProcess announced its 500th customer in Lucid Motors in California.