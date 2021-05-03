PostProcess Technologies joins Carbon Ecosystem

PostProcess Technologies has made its 3D printing resin-removal technology compatible with Carbon’s DLS platform after joining the Carbon Ecosystem.

Carbon users will now be able to harness products from the PostProcess Technologies DEMI series, starting with the DEMI 910 system. This platform is capable of washing an entire build from a Carbon L1 machine or two builds from a Carbon M2.

Powered by the company’s patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation technology, the DEMI 910 will use the AUTOMAT3D software and Carbon-specific detergent formulations to automatically remove excess resin from parts after the print. The companies believe the DEMI post-processing units can provide increased safety, productivity and sustainability to additive manufacturing workflows. As part of the partnership, Carbon and PostProcess Technologies will work together to further align their product portfolios.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with Carbon, a world-leading innovator in the additive manufacturing market, to pair our proven resin removal technology with their platform, commented PostProcess Technologies CEO Jeff Mize. “We have very similar ‘customer-first’ cultures which we believe will result in this alliance being transformative for Carbon users to streamline and optimise their complete 3D printing workflow.”

“We are excited to have PostProcess as a part of the Carbon partner ecosystem. As we build a global ecosystem that is opening up the world of manufacturing, we strive to partner with companies that have complementary offerings to streamline the product development lifecycle,” added Phil DeSimone, Chief Product & Business Development Officer at Carbon. “This partnership will expand the post-processing options available to product developers using the Carbon platform.”

