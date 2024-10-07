Rosler Smart Solutions to digitise mass finishing and shot blasting

× Expand Rosler Rosler introduces RSS service

Rosler has announced the launch of its Rösler Smart Solutions (RSS) service, designed to help digitise mass finishing and shot blasting processes for manufacturers.

The service, which covers all shot blast machines, is said to provide a ‘comprehensive digitisation package that enhances process transparency and operational control,’ and is said to turn into improvements in efficiency and cost across manufacturing operations.

The UK-based finishing technology company, which also specialises in post-processing for additive manufacturing, says RSS provides real-time data on machine performance and process parameters, allowing for immediate responses to deviations or equipment faults, therefore lowering waste and operational costs. It also allows for predictive maintenance, using continuous monitoring to flag when maintenance is required.

Chris Kershaw, Automation and Retrofit Manager at Rösler UK said: “RSS has demonstrated a transformative impact on mass finishing by improving the management of process water cleaning and recycling. The digital process water management software allows precise monitoring of up to 13 parameters, such as compound concentration and pH levels, issuing corrective recommendations to maintain process stability. RSS reduces rework and scrap by up to 50%, ensures higher quality finishes, and educates operators on process intricacies, thereby enhancing both efficiency and ecological sustainability in mass finishing applications.”

The package offers customisable hardware and software modules focused on workpiece quality, operating parameters, and maintenance. Benefits include consolidated performance metrics, active monitoring of consumptive values, preventive maintenance tracking, and automated spare part ordering.

Kershaw added: “In an era where digital transformation is no longer optional but essential, Rösler Smart Solutions stands out as a pivotal service for manufacturers. By digitising and optimising mass finishing and shot blasting processes, RSS delivers unparalleled transparency, efficiency, and cost savings. For manufacturers looking to stay competitive and sustainable, embracing RSS is a step towards a smarter, more efficient future.”