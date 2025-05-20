Sinterit begins offering AMT vapour smoothing systems alongside SLS 3D printers

AMT has partnered with Sinterit to offer its vapour smoothing technology as part of a complete SLS 3D printing solution.

Users will be able to purchase and deploy AMT PostPro SFX and PostPro DPX systems alongside their Sinterit Lisa X and SUZY machines. Sinterit suggests this will help them to manufacture parts with injection moulding-like finishes.

AMT’s vapour smoothing technology has been developed to smooth and seal 3D printed polymer surfaces and internal cavities, improving part performance, durability and aesthetics. According to Sinterit, AMT vapour smoothing systems are already in operation alongside Sinterit SLS machines at ‘global innovators and Fortune 500 companies.’ The company says the combined products are suitable for manufacturers in the automotive, consumer goods, food processing, medical device and footwear markets.

“At Sinterit, our focus from the start has been to make high-performance SLS 3D printing truly accessible to professionals across industries,” said Maksymilian Wikar, Sinterit Sales Director. “As the market evolves, so do our customers’ expectations – they demand not just quality prints, but reliable, end-use parts. To support that, we’ve partnered with AMT – a proven, experiences player whose solutions have already been validated across industrial environments. Their technology enables our users to explore entirely new applications and raise the bar for what’s achievable with SLS.

“By combining Sinterit’s accessible yet powerful printing systems with trusted AMT’s post-processing capabilities, we offer a complete solution – from print to finished parts – designed to meet the real-world needs of modern professionals.”

“At AMT, we’re excited to partner with Sinterit to bring seamless, end-to-end post-processing solutions to SLS 3D printing,” added Paul Carlson, AMT Chief Commercial Officer. “Together, we’re unlocking new levels of efficiency, surface quality, and scalability – empowering innovators to go from prototype to production faster than ever.”

The new hardware sets have been made available through Sinterit’s global reseller network.