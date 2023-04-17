Solukon upgrades post-processing system for SLM Solutions NXG XII 600 3D printer

× Expand Solukon The NXG XII 600 variant of the SFM-AT1000-S with a short swivel arm.

Solukon has announced that its SFM-AT1000-S depowdering system has been optimised with specific features for the post processing of parts 3D printed on the NXG XII 600 from SLM Solutions. The NXG XII 600 is typically used to manufacture large and heavy metal parts, which can place high demands on industrial depowdering according to Solukon.

The SFM-AT1000-S has a reinforced body and higher torque than the smaller SFM-AT800-S, which Solukon says allows it to safely and easily depowder parts weighing up to 800kg. Parts that have been 3D printed on the NXG XII 600 can reach sizes of 600 x 600 x 660 mm. This locates the centre of gravity closer to the rotational axis of the swivel arm when they are placed in the Solukon SFM-AT1000-S.

To obtain an optimal centre of gravity balance position, Solukon is now offering a version of the SFM-AT1000-S with a short swivel arm. The short swivel arm also makes the part easier to access if users want to finish depowdering manually with sealed glove ports according to Solukon.

Solukon has also revealed another new feature of the SFM-AT1000-S, a pneumatic top. When the top opens, it folds up together with the upper door frame, so that the part can be inserted at turntable height with more flexibility. Solukon says that this enables large and heavy parts to be lifted easily and conveniently into the system via crane by using lifting tools provided by SLM Solutions.

The front door can also be opened wider than before, which makes loading and unloading bulky parts easier.

“The NXG XII 600 is the gold standard in industrial 3D printing. We are also collaborating with the market leader in the area of depowdering, and are glad that Solukon is launching a depowdering solution that fits our system perfectly,” said Sebastian Feist, Product Manager for Factory Integration and Periphery from SLM Solutions.

Andreas Hartmann, CEO and CTO of Solukon said: “The NXG XII 600 from SLM Solutions has set the entire large printer market in motion. We are happy that we can now offer the numerous NXG XII 600 users a customised depowdering system as well. Even larger parts measuring 1,500 millimetres, produced on an NXG XII 600E for example, or more on the Z-axis will inevitably require Solukon Automated depowdering solutions. We are in ongoing discussion with manufacturers to ensure that we can always provide the right system. The SFM-AT1000-S for NXG XII 600 will not be the last Solukon system for the large-format printers.”

The SFM-AT1000-S is based on SPR Smart Powder Recuperation Technology. By using automated, programmable rotation around two axes and adjustable vibration, the Solukon systems remove powder residues in a part’s internal channels in a fully automated process.

