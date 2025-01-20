The Exploration Company deploys Solukon solutions for automated post-processing of 3D printed parts

× Expand Solukon Solukon CEO Andreas Hartmann and Hélène Huby, CEO of the Exploration Company, in front of the Solukon SFM-AT350-E.

Solukon has revealed that The Exploration Company is using its SFM-AT350-E post-processing solution and SPR-Pathfinder software.

The aerospace company is using 3D printing to support the production of flight systems and development of reusable space capsules. It began working with TRUMPF metal additive manufacturing machines last year, and has also been exploring Leap 71's computational engineering technology since 2023.

By integrating Solukon's additive manufacturing post-processing solutions, The Exploration Company is seeking to enhance the automation of its 3D printing processes.

Solukon believes its SFM-AT350 is among the best-selling depowdering systems for medium-sized 3D printing components weighing up to 100kg. The Exploration Company has opted for the E-version of this product because of its use of piezoelectric ultrasonic excitation to clean laser-melted metal parts particularly quickly and gently.

These characteristics were considered important for The Exploration Company since the rocket components for its Nyx space capsule 'require maximum precision in all production steps.' Printed parts, therefore, must be completely free of powder.

The Exploration Company has therefore been using the SPR-Pathfinder to pre-simulate the cleaning process, which has allowed developers to see whether the printed part can be completely cleaned as early as the design phase. Designers can then decide whether the geometry needs to be adapted for better post-processing.

“With the SPR-Pathfinder software, we calculate in advance how the component must be moved so that all the powder runs out. This enables us to achieve reliable cleaning results and clean components in series,” said, Maxi Strixner, Senior Additive Manufacturing Engineer at The Exploration Company.

Another pull factor for The Exploration Company was the Solukon system's ability to collect powder without contamination, allowing the company to reuse the powder for further presses after sieving. In addition, piezoelectric frequency excitation offers the advantage over conventional pneumatic vibrators that significantly less compressed air is required.

With The Exploration Company noting sustainable as a core focus, these capabilities are considered key.

“Our main focus is on the development of reusable space capsules for the transportation of payloads and people into space,” added CEO and founder Hélène Huby.