Solukon launches its largest metal depowdering system yet ahead of Formnext

Solukon has launched the new SFM-AT1500-S metal powder removal system, with two machines already sold.

The new metal powder removal system can accommodate parts that weigh more than two tons, with Solukon aiming to meet the growing demand for a depowdering solution that can cater for the ‘heavy load segment.’ Solukon has secured the first sales of the SFM-AT1500-S to two manufacturers that supported the development of the system.

It represents Solukon’s largest metal depowdering system, with the machine able to accommodate parts with dimensions up to 600 x 600 x 1500 mm or 820 x 820 x 1300 mm with a maximum weight of 2,100 kg (including build plate). Though it can serve these large part sizes, Solukon has utilised special drive technology to ensure the machine is very narrow, while also ensuring that no platforms or stairs are necessary to load parts. If needed, parts can be inserted by crane or a lifting device via front-top loading.

Solukon has also developed a ‘completely new’ decpoupling concept for the SFM-AT1500-S, enabling the system to apply the necessary vibrations to the printed parts without transmitting them to the rest of the machine. According to Solukon, parts are made to vibrate optimally in any position, while the rest of the chamber is immune to the vibration. Additionally, a newly developed and ultra-robust drive technology is used to move the parts. The chamber has been made from 100% stainless steel and the rotary table has four separately controlled compressed air lines for different configurations of vibrator, knocker and blower connections.

Finally, the SFM-AT1500-S is compatible with both the SFM-PCU powder collection unit and the SPR-Pathfinder software. The former ensures powder can be safely extracted and collection in a large process-monitored container, while the latter works to automatically calculate the ideal motion sequence based on the CAD file of the part. Solukon can also make the SFM-AT1500-S compatible with powder conveying systems of other manufacturers on request.

Of the SFM-AT1500-S launch, Solukon CEO/CTO Andreas Hartmann said: “The combination of compactness and maximum functionality is an absolutely unique feature of our new SFM-AT1500-S. Digital features are also essential in the large-scale segment. Smart software is the only way to depowder complex structures without human programming effort. Plus continuous tracking is the only way to achieve real transparency.”

Solukon will showcase the SFM-AT1500-S at Formnext from Booth 12.0, D71.