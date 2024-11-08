Stratasys launches 3-in-1 post-processing solution for H350 SAF technology in partnership with AM Solutions

Stratasys has launched the PowderEase T1 3-in-1 post-processing solution for the Stratasys H350 SAF powder bed printer in collaboration with Rösler AM Solutions.

The post-processing system is said to boast short processing times, efficient powder use, and the ability to handle the outcome of multiple printers at one time. Rösler AM Solutions will manufacture the PowderEase T1 in Germany.

Combining and automating powder breakout, retrieval and dosing, the PowderEase T1 is said to minimise manual labour, while serving up to six H350 printers. According to Stratasys, the PowderEase T1 achieves up to 50 minutes of time savings per build compared to manual processes, while the new solution also promises reduced waste, traceability and cleanliness. Stratasys says it also adheres to strict industry standards.

“Working with AM Solutions, we're poised to deliver significant advancements that will benefit our customers and simplify work routines on the production floor,” said Birk Ploennigs, Director of SAF Product Management at Stratasys. “This solution will allow customers to use Selective Absorption Fusion technology for production of parts, taking production efficiency to a new level.”

“The key focus of the partnership between Stratasys and AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology is the delivery of maximum value to the market and to establish additive manufacturing as a primary production technology,” added David Soldan, Head of AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology. “Automated post-processing, which ensures cost-effective, high-quality, and consistent results, is crucial to this objective. In collaboration with Stratasys, we are excited to contribute our extensive experience and expertise in surface finishing and industrial-scale mechanical engineering to elevate additive manufacturing to the next level.”

The launch of the PowderEase T1 follows Stratasys' introduction of its SAF ReLife software solution, which is designed to turn waste PA12 powder into 3D printed parts, and the introduction of the GrabCAD IoT Platform. All three of these new products will be showcased at Formnext, with Stratasys exhibiting from booth E41 in hall 12.1.