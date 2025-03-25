DNV makes digital inventory and additive manufacturing recommendation to energy sector

× Expand Immensa Part is 3D scanned for digital inventory

DNV has announced a new framework that aims to ‘transform parts management in the energy sector’ with digital inventories supported by on-demand additive manufacturing.

The organisation, which provides assurances and classifications primarily to the energy and maritime industries, says the new practice ‘DNV-RP-B205 Digital inventories and on-demand manufacturing’ will help to cut costs and improve efficiencies in spare part supply, warehousing and part obsolescence.

The recommendation looks to use 3D scanning to capture digital design data and engineering documentation for physical parts, which can be stored in digital inventories and procured with on-demand manufacturing, specifically near net shape 3D printing. DNV believes this approach will help to reduce lead times, increase responsiveness to market demands, and build supply chain resilience by offering multiple part sourcing routes.

Fahmi Al-Shawwa, founder and CEO of Immensa, a digital inventory and advanced manufacturing company, which has already been working with additive manufacturing to enhance the supply of spare parts for the energy and maritime sectors, said, “At Immensa, we follow a qualified process using advanced 3D scanning equipment and proprietary solutions to accurately capture a part’s geometry, along with other critical data such as material grade. By integrating these details, we create a comprehensive digital part package, enabling seamless production through near-net-shape manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing.”

Prajeev Rasiah Executive Vice President & Regional Director, Energy Systems, Northern Europe at DNV said, “The integration of digital inventories with on-demand production using additive manufacturing and near-net-shape technologies is a game-changer for the energy industry. This innovative approach offers a sustainable and agile solution to spare parts management, enabling companies to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and enhance asset reliability. With DNV’s recommended practice, DNV-RP-B205, the path to digital part readiness is clearer, paving the way for broader adoption.”

The harsh environments and geographical challenges faces by the maritime and offshore sectors - in some extreme cases, it can take up to two years for parts to reach their intended vessels - have forced some organisations within the sectors to look to additive manufacturing and digital inventories as an alternative to spare supply chain constraints. Pelagus 3D, a joint venture between thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen, for example, aims to serve more than 4,000 vessels and oil and gas platforms via its spare parts on-demand digital manufacturing platform and global network of of suppliers. Last year, it successfully delivered a replacement propeller blade part made with Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) to Kawasaki Heavy Industries in just six weeks.