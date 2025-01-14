EOS on board Finnish Navy project deploying 3D printing for spare parts and new product development

× Expand EOS

EOS has announced it is working with AMEXCI and Saab to deploy metal additive manufacturing as part of the Finnish Navy’s Squadron 2020 project.

As part of the project's Industrial Participation, the collaborators are said to be developing capabilities to 3D print demanding defence components in Finland, specifically spare parts used by the Finnish Defense Forces (FDF) and for rapid new product development.

According a statement from the FDF, the project “increases the capabilities of domestic industries in designing and manufacturing components for challenging military environments using AM” and supports “the interest of national military defence and security of supply.”

Squadron 2020 has been established to replace the seven vessels set to be decommissioned by the Finnish Navy with four new multi-role surface combatant corvettes, currently under construction in Finland, and designed to conduct Navy tasks at sea, year round. The vessels are set to be delivered by the end of 2025.

Paula Kainu, Senior Metal Solutions Architect at EOS commented, “Over the years, we have developed comprehensive know-how on AM materials with an extensive material data bank, which we will leverage in this project. By combining our extensive experience with the specific application requirements, we can develop an AM solution that perfectly fits. Not only advancing this project but adding value to many companies alike."

Johannes Karjalainen, Managing Director, AMEXCI, a Sweden-based provider of metal AM, added: “I’m thrilled to be involved in developing new technologies and creating novel Nordic collaboration with Saab and EOS. I believe our new competencies developed within this project will be beneficial for many companies and stakeholders, and it will strengthen Finnish supply chain resilience in challenging situations."