Fictiv officially acquired by MISUMI

Japanese manufacturing components supplier MISUMI Group Inc. has completed its acquisition of Fictiv.

The deal, which was announced in April for a total consideration of $350 million, is set on delivering a first-of-its-kind platform for sourcing both custom and standard mechanical components, integrating Fictiv’s AI-powered supply chain platform and agile global network with MISUMI’s extensive product catalog and global logistics infrastructure.

“Together with Fictiv, we’re unlocking a new era of manufacturing,” said Mitsunobu Yoshida, Sr. Corporate Officer at MISUMI. “It’s a future where high-quality production, intelligent logistics, and resilient supply chains empower innovators to move faster, scale smarter, and build with confidence.”

For the last decade, Fictiv has supported engineers and companies via its online portal with manufacturing capabilities including rapid 3D printing, CNC machining, injection moulding, urethane casting, sheet metal and die casting. To date, the company says it has produced over 35 million commercial and prototype components for early-stage and large enterprises in the aerospace, robotics, clean energy, consumer, and automotive sectors. MISUMI, meanwhile, is known globally for supplying mechanical components, tools, consumables, and other products to more than 323,000 companies worldwide via its 22 manufacturing sites and 20 logistics hubs. The companies believe their combined expertise will offer customers a unified global platform capable of building an entire bill of materials with world-class speed, pricing, and quality.

Dave Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Fictiv, added, “By combining our strengths—Fictiv’s digital platform and bolt-on supply chain along with MISUMI’s world-class manufacturing capabilities—we’re creating the infrastructure to power the next generation of innovation, to deliver extraordinary value across the entire product development lifecycle—from prototyping to full production.”