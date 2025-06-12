TANIOBIS and Elmet collaborate to build supply chain resilience for metal AM powders in the US

× Expand TANIOBIS

TANIOBIS and Elmet Technologies have signed a strategic agreement centred around building a more resilient supply chain for niobium, tantalum, and related Nb- and Ta-based alloys in the United States and North America.

TANIOBIS, a producer of tantalum and niobium materials, and Elmet Technologies, the last and only fully integrated, U.S.-owned and operated tungsten and molybdenum manufacturer, are said to be leveraging their respective expertise in refractory metals, powder metallurgy processing, and additive manufacturing to enhance the Western supply chain for alloys used in critical high-performance applications. The collaboration will initially focus specifically on AMtrinsic Nb-Hf-Ti (C-103) and AMtrinsic Nb-Ta-W-Zr (FS-85) powders with the potential to expand into additional AMtrinsic powders, particularly those involving Niobium (Nb) and Tantalum (Ta) based alloys.

“For TANIOBIS, with our leading position in niobium-based additive manufacturing powders — including C-103, FS-85, and Cb-752 — Elmet is the ideal partner to deliver comprehensive customer and application support to the U.S. aerospace and defense industries,” says Dr. Ole Brettschneider, Chief Commercial Officer at TANIOBIS. “Combining TANIOBIS’ deep expertise in niobium powder manufacturing and Elmet’s advanced capabilities in powder metallurgy and application development, our long-shared history provides a strong foundation for continuing this journey together.”

The shared history refers to both companies' heritage in metal powder company H.C. Starck. Elmet Technologies, acquired H.C. Starck Solutions Americas in 2023, while TANIOBIS, formerly H.C. Starck Tantalum and Niobium GmbH, was acquired by JX Metals and Mining Corporation in 2018 and rebranded as TANIOBIS in 2020.

Elmet Technologies’ Executive Vice President of Strategy, Scott Knoll, commented: “We believe this strategic collaboration will garner strong support from end-users, and we intend to continue cultivating similar partnerships and alliances in line with our strategic objectives. In addition to unlocking a more comprehensive material, product, and service portfolio for our customers, this collaboration also enhances supply chain resilience and reliability across critical Western, European, and North American industries. Through our shared commitment to innovation and operational agility, this partnership is aligned on long-term growth, sustainability, and supply chain security.”