Atomik AM and Cygnus Atratus project aims to turn 3D printed aluminium waste into clean energy

Atomik AM has announced it is working with fuel cell and hydrogen production technology developer Cygnus Atratus to explore how waste from its aluminium 3D printing processes could be used to create clean energy.

The project is being funded by the Low Carbon Eco-Innovatory, a 12 million GBP partnership between the University of Liverpool, LJMU and Lancaster University, and is being led by engineer Luke Evans whose PhD is focused on Cygnus Atratus’ alkaline fuel cell and its use for stationary power applications.

In a post shared by Atomik AM, Evans explained: “For this project, I will be analysing the waste that is produced from Atomik AM’s printers and attempting to quantify how much energy can be produced, along with some projections.

“Both companies share my values and desire for social change so it’s a pleasure to be leading this project and working across two incredibly talented teams.”

Atomik AM uses pure aluminium powders, sourced in the UK, for its binder jet 3D printing process, which it claims opens up ‘superior thermal management possibilities for energy applications.’ With this project, the Liverpool-based company says it has set out to create an alternative route for the waste attributed to metal binder jet, which can, according to Atomik, sometimes reuse as little as 4% of its powder feedstock.

Cygnus Atratus, meanwhile has developed a fuel cell which can be manufactured anywhere in the world using additive manufacturing. If this initial project stage announced today is successful, the team plans to seek additional funding to design, build and test a conversion machine, which would be developed alongside Cygnus Atratus founder Nicholas Abson.

Kate Black, Atomik AM’s Founder & CEO, commented: “It’s great to join forces with a like-minded company! Cygnus Atratus and Atomik AM both see having a positive impact on the world and creating a fairer and more equitable society through our work as non-negotiables. We hope this project is just the start for us paving the way for more sustainable manufacturing processes.”

In an interview with TCT earlier this year, Black shared Atomik AM's vision for "agile manufacturing for a sustainable future." Taking a 'materials-first' and solutions-oriented approach, the company believes additive manufacturing has a strong role to play in sustainable manufacturing if "we get the materials right in the first place, and they add value."