Atomik AM eyes growth with £600k investment

Atomik AM has secured £600,000 of investment from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II to scale-up its advanced manufacturing solutions.

The UK-based company, a spinout from the University of Liverpool founded by serial additive manufacturing entrepreneur Professor Kate Black, raised the funds from NPIF II – Praetura Equity Finance, managed by Praetura Ventures. The investment has been earmarked to grow its team by 40% and expand its premises.

Professor Black, CEO and Founder of Atomik AM, said: “At Atomik AM, we believe that true innovation starts with putting materials and sustainability first. This investment will allow us to grow our team and scale our patented technologies, accelerating our ability to deliver cleaner, more efficient manufacturing solutions. From our base in Liverpool, we’re proud to lead this transformation and work with global partners to set a new benchmark for sustainable, materials-led innovation in advanced manufacturing.”

This latest funding follows a £125,000 investment from Liverpool City Region Combined Authority-backed LYVA Labs back in January to support the commercialisation of its metal binder jet solutions, develop new IP, and secure its team. Founded in 2022, Atomik AM specialises in engineering solutions-based approaches to advanced manufacturing and has developed a number of techniques and binders that improve the process of metal binder jetting. It is currently in the process of patenting its Universal Binder for metal 3D metal printing and has been working with fuel cell and hydrogen production technology developer Cygnus Atratus to explore how waste from its aluminium 3D printing processes can be used to create clean energy. In an interview with TCT last year, Black shared Atomik AM's vision for "agile manufacturing for a sustainable future," suggesting that AM has a strong role to play in promoting sustainable manufacturing.